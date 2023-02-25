Champion Newspapers Limited
Jimoh Ibrahim casts vote, commends INEC, security operatives

News
By BISIRIYU
All Progressives Congress, APC Senatorial Candidate for Ondo South, Dr. Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR, casting his vote at Idogun Unit 2, Igbotako ward 2 in Okitpupa Local Government of the state.
Billionaire business mogul, Dr Jimoh Ibrahim,  Saturday gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC and the security operatives as he cast his vote at his polling unit in Igbotako.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for Ondo South senatorial district, cast his vote precisely at 10 am at his Idogun Unit II, Igbotako ward II, Igbotako in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Speaking with newsmen, Ibrahim said: “As you can see by yourselves, this place is very peaceful. I salute INEC and the security operatives for being proactive.”

Also commending the voters for being orderly, the contestant was optimistic of winning the election.

The Presiding Officer, PO, Mr. Ifeyemi attested to the good conduct of the voters, wishing that the peaceful atmosphere should last to the end.

