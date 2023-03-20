Jean-Marc Cordier appointed head, NNPC trading Ltd

Jean-Marc Cordier, a former Vice President of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has joined the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited as Head of its oil trading arm, NNPC trading Ltd.

An official statement by the NNPC said that Cordier’s appointment is in furtherance of the ongoing repositioning drive in the company towards improved growth, better performance, and service delivery.

Cordier, a French and Swiss national, holds a Masters degree in corporate finance with distinction from Paris 9 University.

He comes into the role with a rich background spanning over 30 years in physical oil, oil derivatives, and risk management, with significant experience in reorganising and creating a trading business.

He spent 24 years with Elf Trading/Total Trading in various positions as Trader, Trading Desk Manager in Geneva, and four years as the Global Trading Manager at Addax Energy in Geneva.

At Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Abu Dhabi, UAE, he served as vice president middle distillates, senior vice president risk management, senior team member in charge of building the trading activity for ADNOC and the launch of ADNOC Global Trading (AGT) in December 2020.

According to the NNPCL, Cordier has since assumed duty in the company.

