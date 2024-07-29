JBC shines at Ibadan Day as Olubadan, CCII applaud Aare-Onibon Balogun, Adegoke for his support

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Akinloye Olakulehin, Ige-Olakulehin I, who also doubled as the Chairman of the Ibadan Cultural Festival (Ibadan Day) organized by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), has praised Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland, Oloye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke, for his support for the growth and development of Ibadanland.

Olooye Adegoke, who is the President of the Jericho Businessmen Club (JBC), received the commendation at the grand finale of the Ibadan Day held at the former Liberty Stadium, now Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan at the weekend.

Speaking at the event during the conferment of the “Most Distinguished Ibadan Indigene (MDII) Award on Oloye Adegoke in recognition of his exceptional, outstanding qualities and positive contributions to the development of humanity”, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, who was represented by Oloye Muibi Adewuyi Odunade, said Adegoke’s immense support and contributions to the development and growth of Ibadanland and its people both at home and in Diaspora were well recognized and applauded.

He maintained that the development and growth of Ibadanland were paramount in the mind of the JBC President, which can be seen in the support for anything that has to do with Ibadanland and its people.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Planning Committee of the Ibadan Cultural Festival, Balogun Gaphar Ojetola, praised the JBC President for his giant strides on the economic development of the Pacesetter state.

He disclosed that Aare-Onibon as a member of the Ibadan Southeast Traditional Council spearheaded and contributed immensely to the renovation of the old Olubadan Palace at Oja’ba.

The Committee Chairman then urged Ibadan Indigenes both at home and in the Diaspora to emulate the greater gesture of Oloye Adegoke in the development of Ibadanland.

Speaking after he received the award, Oloye Adegoke said he was determined to bring developments to the great city of Ibadanland.

“I am determined to do everything within my power to bring more developments and glory to the great city of Ibadanland and the entire State”, he said.

Oloye Adegoke thanked the Olubadan and the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes, (CCII) for the award, saying this will spur him to do more for the progress and development of Ibadanland.

He said he would leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Ibadanland retains its pride of place as the largest and most peaceful City not only in Nigeria but in Africa.

