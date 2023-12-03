Japa syndrome: American Embassy says 150,000 Nigerians applied for visa in 11 months

The United States Embassy in Nigeria said it has interviewed over 150,000 Nigerians, including 30,000 students, who applied for visas to their country this year.

The head, Mr. David Greene, made this disclosure on Sunday during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja.

He also assured visa applicants of the mission’s commitment to tackling all visa-related hitches.

According to him, issues related to visas would fully become a thing of the past, saying the mission is doing everything within its power to tackle such challenges.

“When it comes to visas specifically, well, of course, it is a simple fact: the demand for visa appointments outnumbers the supply.

“So, those appointments are available, and we are doing everything we can to address that gap. What folks do not know is that this year, we have interviewed more than 150,000 Nigerians.

“This is in addition to 30,000 students. Hundreds of thousands of students have had the opportunity to seek visas from the US.

“We are doing the best we can to get proper ways for all the categories and after having an enormous backlog as a result of COVID-19 and all that.

“We have made great progress though. In March, we instituted a five-year term for visas to the US,” he added.

He urged persons desiring to travel to the US to apply early and ensure that the visa requests are tied to events.

“Folks that are seeking visas should apply early, make sure that the plan is for an event as they can.

“This is because we do acknowledge that there is a backlog, and we will do what we can to make sure people that need a warrant visa to the US can get them,” he said.