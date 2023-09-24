Jamoh says NIMASA to invest in R&D to boost Blue Economy

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has announced that the Agency is set to reopen the Lokoja office, as part of efforts towards harnessing the Blue Economy, enhancing collaboration as well as promoting Research and Development (R&D).

Jamoh made this known when he received the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), Mallam Usman Hayatu Mazadu, at the head office of the Agency in Lagos, adding that investment in research would play a major role in ensuring the harnessing of Nigeria’s maritime potentials.

DG NIMASA said: “The key cardinal principle of opening the NIMASA Lokoja office is to improve on Research and Development. Our goal is to establish the nexus in maximizing the use of available resources in the nation’s inland waterways and the deep blue waters within 28 states, spanning over 4000 kilometers of inland waters and over 200 nautical miles of ocean resources; with the coming of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

“Now, the Blue Economy has come to stay and very soon you will see the impact of what we have; in terms of the gains and benefits to grow our Gross Domestic Product, while improving the well-being of our own Economy”.

Earlier in his remarks, Mallam Usman commended the Agency for the feat achieved so far, which cuts across the entire Nigeria.