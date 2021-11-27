Champion Newspapers Limited
Jamoh, Danish Ambassador meet on reported killing of pirates

By Peter
Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has met with the Danish Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency, Sune Krogstrup, on the reported killing of pirates in the Gulf of Guinea by a Danish frigate.

 

The meeting, which held in Abuja, had as top agenda the incident, which took place in international waters 25 to 30 nautical miles south of the Nigerian territorial boundaries.

 

Dr. Jamoh assured that all stakeholders were interacting, adding that the Agency will continue to do everything within its powers, including collaborations, to ensure the Gulf of Guinea remains a safe place for virile maritime activities.

 

“Let me assure you that NIMASA is in contact with the Nigerian Navy and relevant actors, as we continue to collaborate towards a total de-confliction, not only in our waters, but also in the Gulf of Guinea,” he said.

 

NIMASA will update the public with necessary information as the situation unfolds and more facts become available.

 

