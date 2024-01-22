James Hope College records outstanding success in Cambridge IGCSE examination

James Hope College (JHC) Lagos has reiterated its stance on academic excellence with its outstanding success in the recently released November Cambridge IGCSE Examinations result. This is contained in a statement by the Principal of JHC, Mr Abraham Swart, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Friday in Lagos. It stated that the college produced scholars with 98 per cent A* – A Grades and 100 per cent A* – B Grades in all 13 registered subjects.

The excellent result is coming just a few months after JHC won the High Achievement Award in Design & Technology at the British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learners award ceremony held in Lagos.

“In October 2023, five of our students won four gold medals and one silver award medal in the 2023 Commonwealth Essay Competition.

“It is also worthy of note that the British Council in July 2022 awarded the students of JHC 18 awards at the British Council Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards in the June and November 2021 Cambridge IGCSE.

“They got three awards in the Best in the World Category

“14 awards in the Best in Nigeria Category, one award in the Best across eight subjects’ Global Category.

“JHC has recorded consistent and remarkable results at the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results,” it said.

Reacting to the development, the Founder/Chairman of JHC, Mr Jim Ovia, congratulated the scholars and commended the staff and management of the college.

“This college will continually offer world class education that would enable JHC students achieve outstanding grades and compete favourably on a global scale,” Ovia added.

According to the Chairman, JHC Lagos is making remarkable prints in the academic landscape within and outside Nigeria.