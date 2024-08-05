JAMB sets 16-year minimum age for tertiary admission, cracks down on illegal admissions

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced a minimum age of 16 years for admission into tertiary institutions for the 2024/2025 session.

Addressing newsmen in a press conference on Sunday at the Bord’s head office in Bwari, DPCA, Dr Fabian Benjamin ,said the decision follows the directive from the Honourable Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman, to enforce the extant policy of 6-3-3-4 from the 2025 session.

JAMB also announced that it will no longer condone illegal admissions through the window of “Condonement of Illegal Admissions without Registration number.” This window, which was introduced in 2017, was meant to absorb illegal admissions conducted prior to 2017.

However, JAMB has discovered widespread abuse of this window, with institutions colluding with candidates to falsify vital details and facilitate illegal admissions.

According to him, the Board has given institutions one month to disclose all candidates illegally admitted prior to 2017, warning that failure to comply will result in severe sanctions.

JAMB also condemned the practice of “Daily-Part-Time” (DPT) and “Top Up” (TU) programs, which are not approved by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) or the National Universities Commission (NUC).

JAMB advised candidates to be cautious of such programs and avoid them, as they are not recognized and will not be tolerated under any regularization or condonement.

The Board also reminded institutions that part-time programs are strictly regulated and should not be used to side-line quality and approved quota for full-time admission.

Finally, JAMB disclosed that it has terminated the aspect of the Condonement of Undisclosed Institutional Illegal Admissions (CUIIA) process that allows completely unregistered candidates to be introduced to the system.

To this end, he said the Board directed all institutions to disclose, for the final time, all candidates admitted illegally within their systems, warning that moving forward, it will not tolerate any undisclosed admission by any institution.

