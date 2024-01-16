JAMB certify 747 centres for the 2024 UTME exercise.

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has certified 747 Computer Based Test (CBT) Centres for the 2024 UTME exercise scheduled to begin on Monday.

The board made this know in a Bulletin issued to Daily Champion and signed by the Board’s Public Communication Advisor(PAC), Dr Fabian Benjamin.

According to the bulletin , the board had shortlisted 907 CBT centres for accreditation, but after revalidation and integrity tests, it was only able to certify 747 centres for the 2024 UTME exercise.

Monitoring the registration at some various CBT centres in the FCT and its environs, our Currespondent revealed that candidates were seen in their number at the various centres visited.

Some of the candidates who shared their experiences, said the registration was seamless while others said otherwise.

At the Future Gate CBT centre in One-Man village, a candidate, Chinaza Onuegbu, who expressed worry over his inability to register, said he was directed to register in another centre without any reason.

Onuegbu, however, said that on another thought, he went back to request why he won’t be allowed to register but was told to come back tomorrow with his JAMB profile code, which as he has not gotten.

” I was at the Future Gate to register for my Direct Entry but was not allowed to register. I was told to go to another CBT centre if I can be allowed.

” I moved to another centre within that vicinity but was told to go back to the Future Gate to resolve any problem I am having.

“Immediately I got back to Future Gate centre, I met someone who told me to bring my profile code but I could not produce it because I really don’t understand what it means.

” I was however asked to go home and get my profile code and then bring it tomorrow so that I can be registered.

At the Global Learning Institute, opposite the Federal Ministry of Finance, a candidate, Pelumi Rotimi, said the registration was seamless and that she was able to register within few minutes.

Rotimi said she hope to study hard for a good grade that would give her admission into the university of her choice.

Candidates are however required to possess the following documents for the 2024 UTME registration- National Identification Number (NIN) and Personal information.Others are their O’level results, choice of institution and course, biometric verification and Jamb registration fee.