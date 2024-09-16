JAMB advocates for equal access to higher education for persons with disabilities

Favour Ishember, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring equal access to higher education for all, particularly persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this at a world press conference preceding the 1st Africa Regional Conference on Equal Opportunity Access to Higher Education (ARCEAHED’24).

Scheduled for September 17-18, 2024, at the National Universities Commission, NUC, Abuja, the conference aims to enhance access to higher education for PWDs and improve the learning environment in African tertiary institutions.

JAMB’s Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) has introduced initiatives to promote inclusivity, including:

Specialized Testing Centres for PWDs, reduced registration fees, and free application documents and fees for candidates with disabilities.

Some of the initiatives include, technology and teacher training and collaboration with stakeholders.

“JAMB Strategic Initiatives.

At JAMB, we have introduced several strategic initiatives aimed at promoting inclusivity within the education sector. These initiatives include:

• Specialised Testing Centres: Dedicated centres are provided for PWDs who cannot sit the UTME in the normal CBT centres to ensure they are not disadvantaged during examinations.

“The Board has reduced the registration fee for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination from N5,000 to N3,500 to ensure equitable access to tertiary education.

“To support candidates with disabilities with 5 O’ level credits in Senior Secondary Certificate, application documents are provided free of charge in addition to other fees (such as CBT centre fee). Furthermore, for visually impaired and other candidates with disabilities who require special examination settings, transport supplementation, free accommodation, and transit are provided during the examination process”.

“We hope that the conference will bring to the fore front critical issues that would enhance the wellbeing of PWDs not only at the national level but at the global level”.

Prof. Oloyede commended the Federal Government’s student loan scheme, the National Assembly’s passage of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act, and the Ministry of Education’s endorsement of the Strategic Roadmap for Inclusive Access to Quality Higher Education.

He called on stakeholders to join hands in creating a more inclusive educational system, emphasizing that education is a fundamental human right and a cornerstone of personal empowerment, economic development, and national growth.

“As we move forward, we must intensify our efforts and build upon the progress we have made. I call on all stakeholders – government agencies, educational institutions, the private sector, and civil society – to join hands with us in this noble cause.

“Together, we can create a future where every child, every student, and every citizen has the opportunity to succeed, regardless of their background or abilities. Let this press conference be a reminder that education is not a privilege reserved for the few, but a right that must be safeguarded for all. We owe it to ourselves and future generations to build a more inclusive educational system”, he said.

The conference, themed “Advancing the Potentials of Persons with Disabilities in Educational and Economic Development,” will attract participants from across Africa, including Ethiopia, Malawi, and Egypt.

On his part, Dr. Adebukola Adebayo, a member of the Joint JAMB Equal Opportunity Group, expressed his excitement about the upcoming regional conference on equal opportunity access to higher education for persons with disabilities.

According to him, this groundbreaking event, a first in Africa, will bring together the continent’s best minds to discuss and share iideas on improving access to tertiary education for persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

Dr. Adebayo emphasized the significance of this conference, stating, “This is a historic moment in the education sector in Nigeria… We’re happy that it’s happening in Nigeria, and I think that’s an opportunity for stakeholders to rub minds and share ideas on how we can improve access to tertiary education for persons with disabilities in Nigeria.”

He highlighted JAMB’s efforts to make entrance exams accessible for persons with disabilities, providing assisting aids and technology during exams.

However, Dr. Adebayo noted that JAMB is going beyond exams, aiming to make teaching, learning, and extracurricular activities accessible throughout tertiary education, mirroring practices in foreign universities.

“This is a right step in the right direction,” Dr. Adebayo concluded, emphasizing the importance of creating an inclusive education system that provides equal opportunities for all”, he said.

JAMB’s efforts demonstrate a commitment to bridging the gap in educational access for PWDs and fostering a brighter, more equitable future for all.