Izu -Anioma passed vote of confidence on Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, not in Senator Ned Munir Nwoko

The National Executive Committee and Elders Forum of Izu-Anioma, the Apex and Umbrella Body of all Anioma People, at an Emergency Meeting held at The Izu-Anioma National Secretariat on Saturday May 25th, 2024 unanimously passed a vote of confidence in Distinguished Senator Ned Nwoko for excellent representation of the Anioma People (Delta North Senatorial Zone) at the Red Chambers of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

1 UNPRECEDENTED SUPPORT FOR THE ANIOMA PEOPLE

Since his assumption of office , he has made the welfare and well-being of Anioma people his number one priority.

The Oil Wells (OPL 275 now OML147) Awarded to the Anioma people under the leadership of Izu-Anioma by the Obasanjo led Federal Government, in which the Anioma people had a 20% equity holding and Pan Ocean Oils and Gas awarded 80% equity holding and appointed as Technical Partners, due mainly to the inability of our leaders to raise and pay a one million Dollar Signature bonus, Pan Ocean Oils and Gas edged out the Anioma people out of the deal. All efforts by successive Izu-Anioma leadership to negotiate and correct the anomaly proved abortive.

On writing to Distinguished Senator Ned Nwoko, he took up the matter with Pan Ocean giving the long sought for leadership. After multiple exchanges and meetings, and a joint visit/guided tour led by the Senator and HRM Obi Godwin Nzemeke of Ejeme Unor with Izu-Anioma Leadership and Youth Leaders of Agbor Alidimma to Pan Ocean Oils and Gas Installation, we are all set to commence meaningful negotiations, all thanks to our Distinguished Senator.

2 ANIOMA STATE CREATION BILL.

In a very bold and sagacious move, Senator Ned Nwoko has presented a bill for the creation of Anioma State as the 6th state of the South East. This has elicited wide spread reactions from Anioma people. There is a unanimous agreement and support for the creation of Anioma State. However, the only aspect that does not have a similar unanimity of agreement is whether Anioma State should be a part of the SE. While many don’t mind being in the SE as long as we get our dream Anioma State, a good many others are seriously opposed to our being moved to the SE from her present South – South Region.

The Distinguished Senator has however told Anioma people that their opinions and decisions with other stakeholders would determine the final outcome.

From our interactions with the Distinguished Senator, the best outcome for Anioma people remains his number one priority.

As we hold a stakeholders meeting with Traditional Rulers soon, it is hoped that we would all be on the same page.

My predecessor in office, General Godwin Alabi Isama (Rtd) would advise, faced with similar situations: FOCUS ON THE GOAL/AIM. THAT’S KEY AND PRIMARY, HOW YOU GET THERE IS SECONDARY.

3 VISITS, INSPECTION AND CALLING TO ORDER OF THE IOCs OPERATING IN DELTA NORTH.

In the last few weeks, after the visit to Pan Ocean Oils and Gas Installation with the Izu-Anioma Leadership, The Distinguished Senator has visited and interacted with practically all the IOCs operating in Delta North and had very meaningful interactions with the Companies’ Management and the host communities to assess their operations and relationships with the host communities and most importantly their compliance with International Best Practices like the stoppage of all Gas flaring activities, MOUs/welfare with and of the host communities.

This is just a first step as subsequent visits and enforcement of the rights and privileges of the good people of Anioma is seen to.

3 UNPRECEDENTED AND UNPARALLELED REPRESENTATION AT THE RED CHAMBERS OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The Coalition Of United Political Parties (CUPP), Delta State Chapter in an Independent Review of Senator Ned Nwoko’s one year in office published on page 14 in the Vanguard Newspaper of Thursday June 6, 2024 showed that our Senator has churned out landmark bills and motions . Some of the motions have been sponsored on the floor of the Senate while others have been submitted for consideration and listing.

A total of 17 motions and 11 bills were listed to his credit most of which have had significant impact on the Nigerian Economy and her people and guarantee a greater and brighter future going forward.

CONCLUSION

Senator Ned Nwoko has done exceptionally well and we can only give him our maximum support for an even greater performance.

Anioma people have never had it so good since 1999.

God bless Senator Ned Nwoko.

God bless Anioma people.

God bless Delta State

God bless The Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Pastor Dr Kingsley Ojie

National President

Dennis Esso Boniwe

Secretary General