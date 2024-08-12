IYD: Youths will propel Nigeria to prosperity, global acclaim –Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has extolled Nigerian youths for their creative zeal to drive digital adoption, trends, and innovation in Nigeria and beyond.

The President celebrated the youth on the International Youth Day, marked every August 12.

The theme of 2024 International Youth Day is: ‘From Clicks to Progress: Youth Digital Pathways for Sustainable Development.’

According to Tinubu, in the nation’s youths lies the excellent spirit and pearl of transformation to digitally innovate Nigeria to prosperity and global acclaim.

He acknowledged the strides of the youth in diverse spheres, especially in developing billion dollar technologies and innovations to make the world a more prosperous and evolved place.

The President saluted Nigerian youths creating legitimate income and pathways for sustainable agriculture through agro-technology.

He stated that it was in furtherance of harnessing the creative talents of the youth that his administration relaunched the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) under the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

“The facility is a N110 billion fund dedicated to empowering the youth in priority sectors to drive sustainable economic growth and development.”

He said the empowerment programmes included the Digital and Creative Enterprises (IDiCE) programme, the 3Million Technical Talents Scheme, the Skill-Up Artisans Programme (SUPA), and the National Youth Talent Export Programme (NATEP).

He said these programmes would empower the nation’s youths and create millions of IT and technical jobs that would make them globally competitive.

President Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration would make their dreams come alive in a sustainably expanding, inclusive economy.In Oyo State, government has reiterated its commitment to providing an environment to further harness the energy, creativity and resilience of the youth in the state.

The state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Wasilat Adegoke, said this in Ibadan on Monday while opening a week-long event of activities to celebrate the 2024 International Youth Day (IYD).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that IYD is celebrated every Aug. 12 to recognise youths’ efforts at enhancing the global society and promoting their engagement in community development.

The commissioner said that the administration of Gov. Seyi Makinde would continue to ensure the creation of the right atmosphere for youth participation in the development of the state.

She, however, charged the youths to always strive to showcase their talents and air their voice in positive ways capable of shaping the future of the country.

Adegoke added that the week-long event would feature a business fair and exhibition for young entrepreneurs, a visit to a correctional facility and a novelty match among others.

Still on IYD, Mr. Abdulquadri Abdulsalam, Chairman, National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Oyo State Chapter, urged the government to be more committed to the empowerment of youths in the state.

He called for the creation of a conducive atmosphere where every young person would enjoy the chance to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the nation’s development.

“We urge our leaders to properly harness the energy and enthusiasm of youths in the country to drive positive change, promote inclusivity, and build a better tomorrow for all.

“Youths also must see themselves as the architects of their destiny. We must know that our dreams, aspirations, and actions have the power to transform our nation,” he said.

NAN reports the opening of the week-long event witnessed awareness walk of major streets and an environmental clean-up exercise of markets by the Oyo State Ministry of Youths and Sports.

The exercise was carried out in collaboration with NYCN.

In Plateau State, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Youth Affairs, Mr. Hitler Pwajok, has urged youths in the state to shun social vices and embrace the government’s numerous youth empowerment initiatives.

Pwajok gave the advice on Monday while interacting with newsmen as part of activities to mark International Youth Day.

The special adviser said that social vices have ruined the lives of many young people and urged Plateau youth to steer clear of them.

He said that the state government wants to bring youths together to forge a strong cause for themselves and become development partners with the government in order to ensure that the state achieved the desired unity and peace.

Pwajok appealed to the youth to support Governor Mutfwang’s ambition to make Plateau one of the most economically viable states in Nigeria.

He said the Mutfwang’s administration had created a conducive atmosphere for youth to excel, especially in the areas of agriculture and information and communication technology.

According to him, the state government made land and inputs available for youths, who were interested in farming.

“We have a lot in store for Plateau, and as the special adviser, I have been working with Mutfwang to initiate policies and plans that would better the lives of youths on the Plateau.

“His excellency has also invited youths to embark on a farm project called the Plateau Farm Project.

“We started the pilot project at Barc Farms, and the plan is to introduce youths to mechanised farming.

“Another phase of this project is the ICT hub for Plateau, which is critical because the current generation is technologically inclined.

“We need to harness this energy to make them productive for the state, not just spending time on phones or engaging in fraudulent act with laptops,” he said.

Meanwhile, a 16-year-old Nigerian teenager, Manasseh Aluga, has won an international award for transforming plastic waste into eco-friendly building bricks.

The Action For Nature (AFN), a United States-based environmental organization, announced Aluga from Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria as second in its International Young Eco-Hero Award for his groundbreaking Kundu Waste Management Project.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, the AFN’s spokesperson, Kelly Carnes, said Aluga’s project earned recognition as a leading environmental innovator in Nigeria.

“We are impressed by Manasseh’s determination to create a cleaner environment, despite facing financial constraints and personal challenges”, Carnes said.

She said Manasseh’s project was inspired by the devastating impact of plastic pollution in his community.

According to her, since its inception in March 2022, the Kundu project has made significant strides with successful production and distribution of eco-bricks to local construction sites.

She said this effort had diverted more than 800 kilograms of plastic waste from landfills and waterways.

“Manasseh’s innovative approach earned him a $100 grant from the Goodwall #GoodImpact pitch competition in 2023.

“He has also established the Kundu Waste Management Corps, engaging fellow students in waste collection and recycling efforts,” said the AFN official.

Carnes noted that the AFN praised Manasseh’s perseverance and commitment to his project.

“Despite losing his father in 2020, Manasseh has continued to pursue his passion for creating a sustainable future”, the spokesperson said.