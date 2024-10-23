IYC to FG: Strengthen PAP Funding to Prevent Regional Instability

Elizabeth Vincent, Yenagoa

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) has urged the Federal Government to allocate more funds to the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) to enhance its effectiveness and ensure sustainable peace in the Niger Delta.

IYC President, Jonathan Lokpobiri, made the appeal during a media briefing in Abuja after leading a delegation on a courtesy visit to the PAP Administrator, Dr. Dennis Otuaro.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by IYC spokesperson, Princewill Binebai, Lokpobiri highlighted that the scope of the PAP has grown significantly and requires an expanded budget to meet evolving demands. He noted that the programme’s funding has remained unchanged for years, despite new economic challenges and the increasing needs of the Niger Delta region.

“The Programme still has much to achieve to ensure the continuous stabilization of the region,” the statement emphasized. “Given the current economic realities and emerging regional challenges, it is imperative to increase funding for the Programme.”

The IYC further pointed out that the exchange rate at the inception of PAP was N120 to the dollar, but the exchange rate has now skyrocketed to around N1,700, making the existing budget grossly inadequate.

“We call on President Bola Tinubu, the Ministers of Finance and Budget, as well as the leadership of the National Assembly, to prioritize increasing the Programme’s funding,” the group urged.

The statement continued:

“As the Ijaw Youth Council, we have conducted a detailed review of the PAP and the remarkable achievements it has recorded over the years. However, our findings show that the current budget of N65 billion per year is insufficient.

“When PAP began, the dollar was at N120, but today, with the exchange rate at N1,700, the Programme is still expected to operate under the same budget. Meanwhile, the demands of the Programme have expanded significantly. For the sake of stability, it is essential to allocate additional resources.

“If the Niger Delta becomes destabilized, the cost to Nigeria will be far greater. PAP plays a pivotal role in maintaining peace, and expanding its scope to accommodate more people is crucial.”

Lokpobiri also commended Dr. Otuaro for his leadership and efforts to reposition the Programme to better serve the people of the Niger Delta.

“Otuaro has brought the Programme closer to the people and ensured that inclusiveness is a core policy. His leadership has fostered stability in the region, and the IYC pledges its full support to his administration,” Lokpobiri said.

In response, Dr. Otuaro expressed gratitude to the IYC for their visit and assured them of his commitment to the Programme. He reiterated his dedication to serving the people of the Niger Delta and acknowledged the importance of stakeholder collaboration for sustainable peace and security.

“When I assumed office, I understood the challenges ahead,” Otuaro said. “We recognize the vital role played by the Ijaw National Congress, IYC, women’s groups, and other stakeholders. This Programme is in capable hands, and our focus remains on reintegration, which is a critical phase in achieving the Programme’s goals.”

Otuaro emphasized that engaging stakeholders will continue to be a priority under his leadership to ensure long-term stability in the region.