Iwuanyanwu Worried over the high rate of stealing of public funds by office holders in Nigeria 

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Elder statesman and engineer of repute, Engr Chief Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu has expressed deep worry over the present high rate at which public office holders steal with ignominy public funds meant for developmental projects in the country

He expressed this worry and condemned the ugly act while speaking at the annual lecture series organized in his honour by the Nigerian Society of Engineers Owerri branch Thursday

Chief Iwuanyanwu decried the attitude of some public office holders who do not mean well for the people they are serving pointing out that the day of reckoning must come when such public office holders will answer for their sins against God and humanity

He however commended the Nigerian Society of Engineers Owerri branch for recognizing and giving him such wonderful honour

According to him, ” by this, the society has done a lot for me and I must remain grateful, I feel very happy that Nigerian Engineers came together in function like this to honour me”

” I want to also thank the chairman of the organizing committee of this year’s annual lecture series, Engr Micheal Arimanwa, Rector Federal Polytechnic Nekede Owerri for properly putting this together

Chief Iwuanyanwu admonished fellow engineers to always be of good conduct while carrying out their practice pointing out that for one to be successful in life, he or she has to be of good character

He noted that the greatest problem in the country today, is that people are no longer honest in their official and private conduct

In his welcome address, the chairman Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Owerri branch, Engr Obioma C. Iwuamadi believed that engineering profession, is life and that life is everything

According to him, ” engineering profession is therefore the bedrock of everything therein”

He added, ” with out fierce re engineering and imbibition in our culture of manufacturing and industrial enterprise, economic development and food security in Nigeria is fallacious”

The chairman further said, ” it may not be wrong to state that dividends of good governance is majorly centered on engineering services and products

He therefore urged Nigerian Engineers to avail themselves and be allowed to steer the wheels of industrial cum economic development for explicit improvement and sustainability

The chairman expressed optimism that this year’s lecture would further highlight and inculcate the values of engineering in agricultural sustainability for food security

Delivering the lecture titled, ” Re engineering agricultural sustainability for rural development, economic transformation and food security in Nigeria,” Engr Prof Sabbas Nwabueze Asoegwu, commended the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) Owerri branch for providing the auspices under which the lectures are delivered

He said that the importance of agriculture can not be overemphasized noting, ” it is fundamental to our existence as human beings, it is the energy supplier of life we live on earth”

The lecturer further noted that biblical scholars agree that for the six days of the creation of the universe, the creator God put in place everything required to make agriculture exist and thrive for the benefit of man

On the contribution of agriculture to human existence, he said that agriculture produces an average of 32.7 million tons of food including 19.5 million tons of cereals, roots, tubers, fruits and vegetables, 1.1 million tons of meat and 2.1 billions of litres of milk

According to him the daily harvest harvest of fisheries and agriculture are more than 400,000 tons of fish while forest provide 9.5 million cubic meters of timber and fuel wood