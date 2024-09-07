Iwuanyanwu to receive exceptional funeral rites

COSMAS CHUKWU , Enugu

The deceased President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, CFR, OFR, MFR, GCSI, FNSE, FNIST, FNICE, KSC (Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo), the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, will receive exceptional funeral rites.

This was made known today, Friday, September 6, 2024, by Senator Ben Ndi Obi, CON (Ojeligbo), the Chairman of the Central Burial Committee, during the inauguration ceremony of the Sub-Committees and the Local Organizing Committees (LOC) at the Imo State Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja as made known by the Ohanaeze National Publicity Secretary, Dr Chief Edozie Alex Ogbonnia in a press release made available to newsmen.

The release reads; that Senator Obi explained that the late Ahaejiagamba was a global citizen and a nationalist whose contributions to national development are legendary. He added that Iwuanyanwu was a success story in diverse fields of human endeavours. But most importantly, Iwuanyanwu served the Igbo at an elderly age with utmost passion, dedication and sincerity.

Senator Obi stated that there would be Days of Tributes for Chief Iwuanyanwu at Lagos, Abuja, Enugu and Owerri. The Service of Songs is slated for Tuesday, October 29, at Attah, Ikeduru LGA of Imo State, while the interment takes place in his country home, Attah, on November 1, 2024. The programme further indicates that there will be more elaborate ceremonies at Enugu including taking the corpse of Chief Iwuanyanwu to the Headquarters of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, no 7 Park Avenue, GRA, Enugu. The Burial Committee assures that more details of the above events will be communicated to the general public.

Senator Obi seized the opportunity to express immense delight that eminent persons and groups have shown interest and enthusiasm in giving a befitting farewell to the late Igbo Leader. He however cautioned that the only authentic Burial Committee for the funeral of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu is the one that was set up by the South East Governors Forum led by His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma, CON, the Governor of Imo State. It is therefore advised that to avoid the clash of events and inappropriate channels, any other group that wants to organize any event with respect to the funeral rites of Chief Iwuanyanwu should contact the Central Burial Committee for clarifications.

The inauguration ceremony was witnessed by the former governor of Anambra State, Sen. Chris Ngige, CON. Others include the Secretary General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Secretary of the Burial Committee, Ambassador Okey Emuchay, MFR; Prince Garry Igariwey, the former President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide and Deputy Chairman of the Burial Planning Committee, Mr. Jide Iwuanyanwu, amongst others.

E-Sign -Dr. Chiedozie Alex Ogbonnia, National Publicity Secretary, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng