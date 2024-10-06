Iwuanyanwu: Senator Obi gives updates on funeral arrangements

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Ahead of the final burial rites and internment ceremony of the late President-General of Ọhanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Dr.Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the National Planning Committee, said more prominent Nigerians have expressed commitments to participate in the activities.

According to the Committee, former President of Nigeria Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, and foremost Yoruba leader, Pa.Ayo Adebanjo, among others, will be present during the ceremonies.

Chairman of the National Burial Committee, Senator Ben Ndi Obi, while briefing newsmen in Abuja on Friday, said governors from the five Eastern States have also reaffirmed their support.

Obi who was represented at the media parley by Professor Okey Ikechukwu, Chairman of Media Sub-committee, noted: “We have continued with the needed sensitisation of respected elder statesmen and women, as well stakeholders friends and well wishers within and outside the country.

“The South East governors, in their last meeting of yesterday, reaffirmed their resolve to give our leader the befitting and dignified exit rites he deserves.

“This is in addition to the support of national stakeholders and a diaspora community that is currently organizing and projecting other activities in honour of Ahaejiagamba. Besides those who have already been visited, the following national leaders within the week have been visited too. They’re President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pa. Ayo Odebanjo and Ebitu Ukiwe.

“As indicated in our earlier exchanges with the media, the series of activities lined up for this purpose will end with his final interment on the 1st of November, 2024.”

Prof. Okey Ikechukwu who led a team of the burial committee members to the consultative parley described Iwuanyanwu as a gift of God to Ndigbo, to the country and to the world in general who touched many lives, communities and sectors in his long and eventful life.

” He invested heavily in nation building, group cohesion and the struggle for equity in our national life,” he noted.

He disclosed that former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pa Onabanjo and Commodore Ebitu Ukiwe (rtd) have indicated interest to join the South East governors, leaders of the Middle Belt forum and Afenifere and other dignitaries from across the country to grace the final interment of Iwuanyanwu scheduled to take place on the 1st of November, 2024.

He thereby expressed gratitude to all Nigerians and well-wishers across the globe and the media, for their outpouring of love and support ahead of the burial of the late Icon.

National President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Chris Isiguzo, who was present at the parley, described the late Igbo leader as a worthy Nigerian who should be celebrated by all.

Isiguzo described the late Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the best President nigeria never had.

Iwuanyanwu who untill his demise on the 25th July this year was the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and presidential aspirant of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC).

Isiguzo who spoke when he received members of the Sen Ben Obi led national burial committee for the late icon on a consultative meeting at the NUJ national secretariat in Abuja described Iwuanyanwu as a patriotic Nigerian who impacted positively on the lives of Nigerians.

Recalling how he was shocked upon the receipt of the news of Iwuanyanwu’s demise, he remarked that the caliber of high profile persons both within the country and abroad that have indicated interest to grace his internment speaks volumes of his contribution to the socioeconomic development of the country.

Isiguzo who is also the President of the African Congress of Journalists (ACJ) assured members of the committee of NUJ support aimed at ensuring a befitting burial for the late sport philanthropist, publisher of Champion Newspapers and business icon.