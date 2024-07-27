IWUANYANWU: Imo Traditional Rulers Mourn,  describes him as a pillar of support .

From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

Traditional Rulers in Imo state, have expressed their condolences over the death of the president general of the Igbo Apex body, the Ohaneze Ndigbo worldwide Chief Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu, describing him as a pillar of support

Expressing their feelings in a chart with the journalist in Owerri the state capital, Friday, the Royal fathers expressed shock over the sad news, saying, ” he was a pillar of support to the Igbo Nation

In his own comment, the traditional ruler Of Mbaitoli Council of Traditional Rulers, Imo state, HRH Eze Emma St. George Eke described the Late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, – Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as a great patriot of no mean repute

According to him,” Chief Iwuanyanwu, placed the unity, oneness and corporate existence of the nation above every other consideration.”

Also, the chairman of Okigwe Zone Global Elders and leaders council – HRH Oliver Ohanwe eulogized Chief Iwuanyanwu whom he described as ” elder statesman and a quintessential of humanitarian services, a redoubtable politician and a lover of humanity.,”

The Monarchs enjoined the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization not to be deterred by the exit of Chief Iwuanyanwu urging the body to keep up the legacy of the great politician and promoter of Igbo unity

They noted that Chief Iwuanyanwu was a projector of additional states for the south east geo- political zone

The traditional ruler of Isi Ubomiri said “I personally feel sad that God took him away at this time but as Christians, we cannot question God who gives and takes away life. He built and donated a blood bank to the Former General Hospital Owerri now Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Owerri.”

Continuing, the monarch who recalled his intimacy with the departed business mogul, publisher, politician and public opinion moulder added “he was indeed a great man who accepted popular opinions on national issues and who placed the interest of the Igbo race, the nation and Africa above all other agitations.

In his reaction, Eze Ohanwe – a member of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and traditional ruler of Isiama Community, Isiala Mbano Council area said that the Late Ohanaeze Ndigbo leader would be remembered for his exemplary human capacity building spirit, projection of national unity, peace corporate existence, safety of lives and properties of all Nigerians.