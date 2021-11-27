Champion Newspapers Limited
Iwuanyanwu gets NIEE  Fellowship award 

By Editor
Victor  Duruamaku  Owerri

 

The Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) on Saturday in  Owerri Imo State, honoured Engr Chief  Emmanuel C. Iwuanyanwu  with the conferment of the  Fellowship  of the NIEE   his outstanding contributions to the Institution and  Engineering sector of  the Nation’s economy

The National Chairman of the NIEE,  Engr  Suleiman Ajani performed  the ceremony  at the grand  finale of the maiden edition of the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Indigenous Content Innovative Challenge and National Essay competition, held  in Owerri Imo State capital ,

Responding to  the surprised gesture of the engineering  body, Chief  Iwuanyanwu promised to employ his vast experience and resources in achieving the objectives of the NIEE

He expressed gratitude to God Almighty for making him be part of engineering profession and commended  Engineers  and members of NIEE   for their commitment to sustaining the planet earth

Chief Iwuanyanwu regretted that   the issue of environmental degradation has impacted  so negatively on the planet and  as such reduced the life span of human beings and other natural creatures in the planet

He believed that  the  training  of the youths  and encouraging them to be innovative is the only way to fight the  environmental degradation  which  in recent times has so negatively  impacted  on the  environment

In her speech, the Chairman of the state chapter of the NIEE, Dr Clarabelle Nwogu commended Chief Iwuanyanwu for supporting the competition and contributing  to the Engineering body

She however described the project as timely considering the global yearnings for environmental restoration and preservation of the planet pointing out that  it was conceptualized with  the aim of harnessing locally available resources to bring solutions to myriads of environmental problems for the benefit of Nigerians.

The chairman further explained  that the event would help in articulating solutions to a number of environmental problems.

She disclosed that secondary school participants in the challenge turned in essays on Environmental Engineering and Public Health: Essentials for Curbing Global Pandemic,”​ “Investment on Environmental Health and Safety: to boost  Promoting Sustainability among others.

According to her, participants from secondary  and tertiary institutions submitted  unpublished prototype projects  based on climate change, pollution control, waste to energy, carbon capture, renewable energy among others to enroll for the competition

The event featured a lecture on sustainable engineering, indigenous contents and economic development delivered by  professor Hilary Owamah of Delta state University Abraka

 

