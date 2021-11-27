Iwuanyanwu gets NIEE  Fellowship award 

Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The Nigerian Institution of Environmental Engineers (NIEE) on Saturday in Owerri Imo State, honoured Engr Chief Emmanuel C. Iwuanyanwu with the conferment of the Fellowship of the NIEE his outstanding contributions to the Institution and Engineering sector of the Nation’s economy

The National Chairman of the NIEE, Engr Suleiman Ajani performed the ceremony at the grand finale of the maiden edition of the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Indigenous Content Innovative Challenge and National Essay competition, held in Owerri Imo State capital ,

Responding to the surprised gesture of the engineering body, Chief Iwuanyanwu promised to employ his vast experience and resources in achieving the objectives of the NIEE

He expressed gratitude to God Almighty for making him be part of engineering profession and commended Engineers and members of NIEE for their commitment to sustaining the planet earth

Chief Iwuanyanwu regretted that the issue of environmental degradation has impacted so negatively on the planet and as such reduced the life span of human beings and other natural creatures in the planet

He believed that the training of the youths and encouraging them to be innovative is the only way to fight the environmental degradation which in recent times has so negatively impacted on the environment

In her speech, the Chairman of the state chapter of the NIEE, Dr Clarabelle Nwogu commended Chief Iwuanyanwu for supporting the competition and contributing to the Engineering body

She however described the project as timely considering the global yearnings for environmental restoration and preservation of the planet pointing out that it was conceptualized with the aim of harnessing locally available resources to bring solutions to myriads of environmental problems for the benefit of Nigerians.

The chairman further explained that the event would help in articulating solutions to a number of environmental problems.

She disclosed that secondary school participants in the challenge turned in essays on Environmental Engineering and Public Health: Essentials for Curbing Global Pandemic,”​ “Investment on Environmental Health and Safety: to boost Promoting Sustainability among others.

According to her, participants from secondary and tertiary institutions submitted unpublished prototype projects based on climate change, pollution control, waste to energy, carbon capture, renewable energy among others to enroll for the competition

The event featured a lecture on sustainable engineering, indigenous contents and economic development delivered by professor Hilary Owamah of Delta state University Abraka