From Victor Duruamaku Owerri

The leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo world wide, Chief Dr Emmanuel C Iwuanyanwu has condemned the continued detention of the leader of the Indigenous people of Biafra IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government of Nigeria

An official statement issued in Owerri Monday by the media adviser to Chief Iwuanyanwu, Mr Ben Osuagwu, said, ” the continued detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government at the DSS custody after all judicial processes have declared him innocent of all charges, is one of the greatest injustices meted out on Ndigbo”

Chief Iwuanyanwu the statement said however expressed optimism that Nnamdi Kanu will soon be released

a Group under the auspices of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Circle of Advocates For The Advancement of Igbo Course, called on him in his office

The statement further said that , the Group made up of Political Leaders, members of the traditional institutions, Religious organisations and Students from Institutions of Higher Learning is led by the former member of the Ikeduru State Constituency Dr Emeka Ukaegbu.

It explained that Dr Ukaegbu during the courtesy visit, recalled the exploits of Chief Iwuanyanwu in the defence of the people of Igbo Nation

He said, ” as a young man, Chief Iwuanyanwu’s contributions in ensuring the upliftment of the needy and society to the present day Nigeria is enormous”

Dr Ukegbu said ” Chief Iwuanyanwu has paid his dues to merit whatever position that is given to him by Ndigbo and Nigeria today” pointing out that

” what Chief Iwuanyanwu needs is prayer for God to continue to sustain him in serving the people especially as President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide”

The group, the statement went on held a prayer for Chief Iwuanyanwu for God’s intervention and sustainance of all affairs and life of Chief Iwuanyanwu,

The Group prayed against the wicked and asked God to always lead him and grant sound health of mind and body to lead the Igbo Nation aright.

Responding, however, Chief Iwuanyanwu thanked the group for it’s visit noting that the responsibility of salvaging Igbo land is the duty of all sons and daughters of Igbo race

The President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide also condemned the incessant killings of Innocent people by those who are propagating the Sit At home in the South East instead of being their brothers keepers.

He said that Nnamdi Kanu has always condemned the Sit at home directive and the killings of Innocent people by any means as such is the essence of their struggle which is based on equality and fairness.

The Igbo leader maintained that Ndigbo believe in struggling to survive pointing out that God has blessed them with wisdom which he said is the reason why they survive anywhere they go.

Chief Iwuanyanwu observed that only the commoners are suffering from the sit at home directive, killings and kidnappings adding that Nnamdi Kanu has continuously called for the stoppage of the sit at home in the South East.

He therefore appealed to Igbo Youths to shun being used to kill people or perpetrate evil in the society.

On the activities of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Iwuanyanwu assured the people that South East will be the Strategic Zone of beehive of industrial, socio-economic activities and business hub in the country in no distant time

He said that all strategies mapped for the improved economic growth and development of the zone have been adopted by the organisation.

Chief Iwuanyanwu said that all things being equal, the NIGERCEM Industry, Nkalagu will commence production this year and it will give employment to our teeming unemployed youths because the raw materials for its function are locally available in large quantities.

He said that Britain has agreed to partner with Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the area of Business.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General said efforts are in top gear for the development of the some Seaports in parts of the State East States

According to him, ” Oguta in Imo State, Azumini Ukwa in Abia State, Ihiala in Anambra State are mapped out for this purpose “

He said that more towns are to be carved out to accommodate more Businesses men saying that the Coal Mine in Enugu is receiving great attention to commence operation.

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General called on the youths to enjoin their colleagues to avoid some impostors who falsely claim they are presidents and secretaries of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He said that the greatest gift of God to people is use whatever the person to serve humanity and not for self explaining that it was this philosophy that made him to devote his resources in building human capital development.

Among the leaders and members of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Circle Advocates for The Advancement of Igbo Course at the visit include Hon Dr Emeka Ukaegbu, Hon Dr Charles Obi Alaribe, Eze Elect Arthur Ugochukwu, Students Union Government member Comrade Ugo Cedav, Clara Chinyere Ubawuike, Nwaiche Peace, Osondu Charles, all Student leaders, Pastors Ambassador Henry Ikechukwu, Alex Gabriel, Peter Prosper Osuji and Theodore Okechukwu. Others are Iwu Cyriacus, Jonathan Udo Ogbonna, Lady Charity Opara, Comrade Jonathan Okafor, Chief Tobias Agbukata, Ugochukwu Ugonna Precious, Hon Gladys Ogbonna, Hon Eddy Obiechefu, Emereonye Martin Nwabueze and Elder Ukozi Israel among other notable members. .

The statement made it clear that the Igbo leader, Chief Iwuanyanwu bared his mind when a Non Governmental Organization, (NON),