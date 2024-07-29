Iwuanyanwu, a great Nigerian patriot, left legacy of admirable service, says Anyaoku

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Former Secretary General of the Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, has described the late President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as a great Nigerian patriot who left a legacy of admirable service in his profession of engineering and a life that demonstrated true leadership for the people of Nigeria.

In his condolence message on the death of the Igbo leader, Anyaoku also described Iwuanyanwu as “a committed advocate of the solidarity among the various peoples across the Y-shaped Niger and Benue rivers of Nigeria.”

Chief Anyaoku wrote: “I mourn the passing of Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu Ahaejiagamba, an Igbo leader who was a great Nigerian patriot. Chief Iwuanyanwu was a committed advocate of solidarity among the various peoples across the Y-shaped Niger and Benue rivers of Nigeria.

“I participated with him in the obsequies of the late Professor Ben Nwabueze in Atani in March 2024 and along with former President Olusegun Obasanjo together with him convened a meeting of the five Governors of the South East zone in Enugu on 2 August to discuss the socio-economic development of the region (though his illness ultimately prevented him from attending the meeting).

“He has left a legacy of admirable service in his profession of engineering and more importantly of a life that demonstrated true leadership of his and other peoples of our diverse country Nigeria. I pray that the Almighty will comfort his family and friends while his soul rests in perfect peace.”

Atiku, Sani Mourn, Say Iwuanyanwu Will Be Sorely Missed

Former vice president Atiku Abubakar has mourned the demise of President general of the apex socio-cultural Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, adding that he will be sorely missed.

Atiku said besides his business acumen and philanthropy, the late elder statesman was renowned for uprightness, firmness, and industry.

On his X handle, Atiku said, “I am shocked and saddened by the passing of Chief (Dr) Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“He was a man whose name was renowned for uprightness, firmness, and industry. He was an astute businessman, philanthropist and consummate politician.

“I join the multitude of his admirers to sympathise with his immediate family and pray to the Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss of a patriarch. My condolences also go to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, which he led with distinction until he breathed his last, also the government and people of Imo State. He will be sorely missed. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

Similarly, Senator Shehu Sani, who represented Kaduna Central, also mourned Iwuanyanwu’s passing, saying he was one of the best presidents Nigeria never had.

However, Igbos living and doing business in Rivers and Bayelsa States say they are still mourning the death of the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Engr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu, Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo.

The President General of Ndigbo Community in Rivers and Bayelsa States, Chief Tony Okechukwu, in a statement he jointly signed with the Public Relations Officer, Dr. Sam Chukwuemeka, and made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, expressed shock over the sudden demise of Chief Iwuanyanwu, whom they described as a great patriarch.

They noted that his death has created a huge void that will be felt not only by his immediate family but by the entire Ndigbo community all over the world.

The Igbo Community in Rivers and Bayelsa States described Chief Iwuanyanwu as a beacon of light, a well respected Igbo leader, who advocated tirelessly for the well-being of Ndigbo, noting that his commitment to the principles of unity, progress, and development of the Igbos and the Igbo Community across the globe have left an indelible mark on their collective history.

The statement reads in part; “We mourn the loss of a great patriarch, the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide, a true icon, a leader whose dedication and service to OHANEZE NDIGBO have been unparalleled.

“His passing is a profound loss to our people, but we find solace in the knowledge that his spirit and legacies will live on, guiding us towards a future filled with the unity, progress, and prosperity that he so tirelessly pursued.”

They condoled with the Iwuanyanwu’s family and all those he left behind and promised to stand by them, and also prayed God to accept and grant his soul eternal rest.

“To the Iwuanyanwu family, we extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers. We pray that the memories of Chief Engr. Iwuanyanwu-Ahaejiagamba Ndigbo’s life and the love he shared with you bring you comfort and strength during this difficult time.

“We stand with you in this moment of sorrow, and we pledge to honor his memory by continuing the work he so passionately championed.

before his sudden death rest in eternal peace, and may the Almighty God grant his family and the entire Ndigbo worldwide the fortitude to bear this immense loss.”

