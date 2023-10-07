Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals – Ready to end medical tourism abroad

Chinwe Ifezulike-Odita

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals, a foremost health care services of international standards in the Nigerian healthcare market is geared up to end medical tourism abroad. Speaking at the unveiling of their latest facility located at Ligali Ayorinde, Victoria Island, the Managing Director of The New Branch Dr. Ayobami Kuyoro explained that there is hardly any health condition that Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals are not equipped to handle .

‘’Nigerians do not need to travel abroad any longer to get quality healthcare services. They can get such care or even better here in our facilities. We offer a wide range of primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services and we are positioned to be the centre of excellence for Advanced cardiology and cardiac surgeries in keeping with international standards. Some of our key service offerings include General surgery, Cardiology, Critical & Emergency Care, Healthcare Assessment & Wellness, Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Paediatrics & Neonatal Intensive Care, Neurosurgery, Orthopedics & Trauma, Bariatrics, Worksite Clinic Management, Oncology, Diagnostics & Laboratory, Urology and Nephrology.

She also explained that the group operates a collegiate model of multi-disciplinary care which bolsters the efficiency of highly specialized services delivered to each patient at all departments. This is probably why they are the only private hospital group authorized to take young professionals under their wing and walk them through their specialization tutorials and practice. ‘We are not just trying to stop medical tourism abroad, we are also trying to stop the trend of young professionals travelling abroad for specialization courses. We train them here , thus preventing capital flight as well as brain drain.’’

The organization which was established in 1986 by Prof. & Prof. Mrs Elebute, as a provider of integrated healthcare has since mushroomed into a six state of the art facilities located at Ikoyi, Victoria Island and Ikeja. They have also finalized plans to start an Outpatient Clinic and Wellness Centre which will be unveiled in a few weeks time in Victoria Island.

The Victoria Island facility which was unveiled to journalists on Friday the 6th of October 2023, is a cardiology centre of Excellence, headed by the beautiful Dr.Ayobami Kuyoro. It boasts of 26 care rooms and 27 beds. The rooms are modeled after comfortable five star hotel rooms and one comes away with the feeling that patients admitted therein may forget that they are actually at a hospital. It also boasts of the latest innovative technology among which are the Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI), (which is capable of scanning the whole body and can be used to identify troubled arteries, veins, muscle tissues, intestines etc,)a Digital X-Ray which captures clearer and more accurate images, Breast Scanner which can detect breast cancer in its early stages, and best of all, a Catheterization laboratory(Cathlab), one of only seven, currently available in Nigeria.

The Clinical head of the interventional cardiology Program,and Director of the Cathlab in the new facility, Dr.Olurotimi Badero, a US Trained Interventional Cardio-Nephrologist informed journalists at the launch ‘’With the team of healthcare specialists and functional equipment, the new facility is ready to improve treatment outcomes especially in Cardiac Care in Nigeria.

The Iwosan Lagoon group has become one of the largest private tertiary healthcare providers in West Africa. In 2011, Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals became the first hospital in sub-saharan Africa to attain the Gold Seal of approval from the Joint Commission International (JCI).

The group prides itself on being consistently patient first, world-class healthcare service provider and the leading private tertiary care organization in Nigeria.

Run by young but highly experienced, good- looking, dynamic medical doctors (male and Female), the group is poised to take healthcare delivery in Nigeria to greater heights. From its acquisition of highly sophisticated and internationally accepted -standard quality equipment , to its ability to attract highly sought after Nigerian Medical Specialists abroad, to come in and carry out delicate medical procedures, hitherto not possible in Nigeria, the group is determined to change the face of healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

One of the highly sought- after Cardiologists who came in from the United states, Dr. Rotimi Badero, while explaining the Carthlab equipment to journalists, during the tour of the facility, explained that the equipment can help medical personnels resolve issues that would have necessitated amputation of limbs, before now. The carthlab can help doctors remove blood clots in any part of the human body with minimal- invasive surgery. Last week, we carried out such surgery on a patient with multiple blood clots in his two legs. This is what would have necessitated amputation without equipment like the Carthlab. We can do various successful heart, kidney and abdominal minimal- invasive surgeries with the equipment.’’