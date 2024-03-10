IWD: Women in Energy Oil and Gas advises students to embrace STEM

Mrs. Lucy Onoriode Okeke, the Chapter Secretary of the International Forum for Women in Energy Oil and Gas (WEOG LAGOS) has advised parents, teachers and students to embrace STEM discipline.

Mrs Okeke gave the advice in a message to mark the 2024 International Women’s Day at Victoria Island Secondary School Lagos , where the group presented some gift items to the students.

According to her,’ we join the rest of the world to celebrate our esteemed women for their exceptional qualities and contributions to the well-being of our society”.

She noted that the theme of this year’s celebration represents the true essence of the push for gender equality which is hinged on Inspiring Inclusion, as well as the captivating slogan “Investing in Women, Accelerate Progress”.



she expressed the need for female students to embrace STEM education, stressing that it goes beyond school subjects.’’ It gives a skill set that governs the way we think and behave. Merging science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, STEM education helps us to solve the challenges the world faces today.

‘’ In today’s rapidly evolving world, Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) play a crucial role in shaping our society’s future. STEM education provides students with the necessary skills and knowledge to thrive in a world driven by technology and innovation, she stated.

Also, ‘’This occasion provides a powerful opportunity to reflect on the strides we’ve made as an organisation committed to ensure the participation and success of Women in the Oil and Gas Industry in all spheres of their endeavour and the journey that lies ahead in empowering women and girls in STEM.

‘’To the bright minds seated before me, you are the architects of the future, the catalysts for change, and the embodiment of limitless potential. As we commemorate this day, let us acknowledge the pivotal role each one of you plays in shaping a world where equality and opportunity know no bounds. She noted.

She expressed that the theme resonates deeply – “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress.” It’s a call to action, an affirmation that investing in your education, your dreams, and your ambitions is an investment in the progress of society as a whole. You are not just the beneficiaries; you are the engines propelling us forward.

‘’I want to specifically address the young women who are considering or are already on the path of STEM careers. In these fields, you have the chance to not only contribute to groundbreaking advancements but also to challenge and redefine the narrative around women in STEM.’’

Okeke informed the students that the world needs their unique perspectives, innovative solutions, and their unwavering determination to tackle complex problems. So ‘’ Do not let anyone tell you that certain fields are off-limits based on gender. The doors to STEM are wide open for you, and your presence will only enrich these disciplines.

‘’As you embark on your educational journey, remember that setbacks are not roadblocks but stepping stones to success. Embrace challenges with resilience, and let every obstacle be an opportunity to learn, grow, and become even more formidable.’’

She noted ‘’Together, let us shatter stereotypes and preconceptions. Your potential is boundless, and the pursuit of your passions knows no gender. The world awaits the contributions of your intellect, your creativity, and your tenacity.

She used the opportunity to thank the Principal, Vice Principal, Teachers and students for offering them the opportunity to visit On this International Women’s Day 2024,

She call on other NGO’ and stakeholders to commit to investing in the potential of every girl child, which will help in fostering an environment where dreams are nurtured, and opportunities are abundant.

Lucy Onoriode Okeke (Chapter Secretary) Lagos Chapter visited in the company of other members of the organization Joy Sotunde and Nonye Nwakire

Also, the head girl of the school, Purity Monday thanked Mrs. Lucy Onoriode Okeke and her group Women in Energy Oil and Gas (WEOG LAGOS) for reaching out to them and encouraging them to aspire greater height.