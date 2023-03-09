Champion Newspapers Limited
IWD: Obaseki celebrates women, advocates more political roles

By Editor
…charges voters to elect female candidates

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed women for the significant role they play in societal development, lauding their concerted drive for success and impactful service while managing the multifaceted demands and expectations of contemporary society.

The governor said this in commemoration of International Women’s Day (IWD), which is celebrated every March 8, by the United Nations and its sister agencies.

In a statement, Obaseki said women have proven to be excellent managers of men and resources over time, pulling their weight across various spheres of responsibilities, whether at the home front, in the larger society, or in building business conglomerates.

The governor noted that the theme for this year’s celebration, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality,’ is apt, as it captures the state’s drive to promote the adoption of technology across the state with the government’s digital infrastructure project, which links the 18 local councils in the state with fibre-optic internet connectivity.

According to him, “As we mark International Women’s Day (IWD) today, we celebrate the impact that women have made across various areas of our national life as well as their unyielding drive to engender sustainable development despite the obstacles they are made to confront along the way.

“In Edo State, we have witnessed how women have played critical roles across different sectors of the state where they have been given the opportunity to serve the people. We have created access for women to prove themselves and they have proven us right time and again.”

He noted that four women would be on the ballot for the March 11 House of Assembly elections in Edo State, urging Edo people to vote them into office to have a good mix of male and female representatives to enhance inclusion and gender parity.

