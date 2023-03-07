IWD: Nigeria, other  countries, lose $1trn in GDP to exclusion of women from digital world – UN Official

.As Buhari celebrates Nigeria women

President Muhammadu Buhari joins Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognizing the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.

The President salutes the hardwork and dedication of Nigerian women working tirelessly and achieving results in different fields of endeavor, from those sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, where they are still largely under-represented.

The President is proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.

He thanks the amazons who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.

He notes that, against all obstacles, these women in leadership positions have delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.

President Buhari welcomes the contributions of role models and women who have demonstrated that through hardwork, dedication and honesty, greatness can be achieved.

He pledges the commitment of government to promoting gender equality, respect for the rights of women and working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights.

On the theme of IWD 2023, “DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality”, President Buhari believes that his administration has leveraged on the creation of a ministry dedicated to digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl-child.

As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the Start-up Act, which creates endless opportunities to Nigerians in the technology space, the President trusts that women and girls in the country will have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the country.