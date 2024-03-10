IWD: Kebetkache advocates women inclusion in governance, policy making

By Emmanuel Nlewedum, Port Harcourt

The 2024 International Women’s Day celebration ended on Friday with a call on the government to include women in policy making and governance at all level.

A Niger Delta women rights and advocacy group, Kebetkache Women Development & Resource Centre made the call at an event to mark the women’s day celebration with theme; “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress,” in Port Harcourt.

Reading a press statement on behalf of the group, Mrs Esther Chibuzor appealed that women should be carried along in all ramifications of governance and also be empowered by the government to establish and fulfill their potentials.

“We are gathered here today (Friday), to commemorate the monumental achievements of women socially, economically, culturally and politically. This years theme “Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress” is quite striking as it is a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

“The advocacy campaign is centered on equal rights, as well as opportunities to participate in decision-making processes, mobilise political will and gain access to resources. Also, in promoting gender equality and social inclusion, we have to forge an inclusive and equitable society.

“Kebetkache Women Development & Resource Centre is using this medium to reaffirm its commitment to strengthening social justice for women; while fostering, an environment that provides equal opportunities for all.”

Chibuzor said the organisation has over decades, made notable achievement in building the capacity of women and protecting their fundamental human rights, adding that it is committed to building an eco-feminist movement in the Niger Delta, leading advocacy action for a gender-just society.

“As we celebrate this day, Kebetkache reiterates its commitment to gender equality and the empowerment of women in all spheres of life. We recognise women’s invaluable role in our society, from nurturing families to leading businesses, shaping policies and contributing to cultural and social advancements.”

Also speaking, a Board member of Kebetkache, and Publisher of National Point Newspaper, Chief Mrs. Constance Meju, demanded implementation of all gender based policies and bills passed into law by the federal and all Niger Delta states governments.

Meju, urged the Rivers State Government to create more awareness to the grassroot to sensititise on the Rivers State Women Inheritance Bill and also ensure it’s implementation by the people, especially those in rural communities.

“We are grateful to the Rivers State Government for coming up with the women inheritance bill, but we are asking that it should go a little further by engaging the Ministry of Information and the National Orientation Agency in creating awareness to the people, take the message to the nooks and crannies of the state and enlighten the traditional rulers and community leaders on the essence and importance of the bill, and ensure its implemented in their localities.”

Continuing, Meju encouraged women to focus on the key areas of this year’s celebration which include: ending poverty, implementing gender-responsive financing, shifting to a green economic and care society, and supporting feminist change-makers, and charged them to speak up when women are discriminated against, call out poor practices and take action when the treatment of women is not equitable.

“We need more women representation in governance and decision making, because if we don’t have strong women representation, critical issues concerning women will be easily pushed aside. We need more women in the Executive arm of government, we need more women in the House of Assemblies and other critical areas where policies and decision are being made, so that peculiar issues about women will be taken care of.”

She lamented that Niger Delta women have been displaced and dispossessed by the environment and climate change, by floodings and oil spills on the environment, and stressed the need for women to be supported and given alternative livelihood and skills by the government to enable them manage what the earth produces with what they get to take care of themselves and their families.

Leader, Emohua local government Legislative Assembly, Hon. Mrs. Love Nyenke, charged women all over the world to always support fellow women aspiring for any top position in the community or the larger society, in politics or other areas of endeavours.

She also called on the government to support and carry women along at all levels of governance.

Our correspondent reports that the women, during the event discussed on issues bordering on women development and raising women leaders in the communities, state, the country and the world at large.