IWD: HELPLINE Social Support initiative partners Barek Charity Foundation to empower women in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In commemoration of the 2024 International Women’s Day, Helpline Social Support Initiative in partnership with Barek Charity Foundation have organised a skill acquisition training and empowerment for indigent women from various parts of the FCT.

In line with the theme of this year’s International Women’s Day campaign which is centred around empowering the woman through education and skills, both organisations say, they agree that only economic emancipation can truly liberate women from the many challenges confronting her today.

Consequently, this informs their choice of activity which is to teach the participants how to make soaps and turnbans.

Speaking with newsmen at the event, Mrs. Comfort Omoya, the Executive Director, Barek Charity Foundation said:”One thing that led to our collaboration with the Help line initiative is that we see that Dr. Jumai Ahmadu is in alignment with one of the things we do, which is to support women and we are in to empowering women and young girls, so we looked at few of their activities and we see that they’ve been impacting lives and we decided to partner with them”

Earlier, the Project manager for Helpline Social Support Initiative, Mr.Onoja Godwin Arome, said Help line Social Support initiative have gathered over two hundred women from around Abuja and it’s environs to celebrate the International women’s Day with them as we empower them.

He further explained that:”We are here to celebrate with most vulnerable women by widowhood and residents of FCT, this is as we impact in them knowledge and skills to better their lives and help them achieve their potentials so that they can sustain livelihood”

One of the participant, Sefiya Hassan, also shared her thoughts on the training:”am Happ to be present here today because I have achieved from the training. I have learned how to make liquid soap , this is my first time of seeing how they mixes liquid soap”

“Am happy and am grateful to Help line initiative because they have empowered us to be economically self reliance, so that we will not be begging for someone to come and help us all the time.

Helpline Social Support Initiative in collaboration with partners have over the years, organised trainings like this for numerous underprivileged women in the nation’s capital and the neighbouring States