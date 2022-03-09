IWD: FCTA Donates 6,000 Tree Seedlings To Women Groups

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In commemoration with the 2022 International Women’s Day, and in line with global efforts at addressing issues of climate change and reducing its impact on the environment, the FCT Administration has donated 6,000 varieties of economic tree seedlings to women groups in the territory.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, while speaking at the event organised by the FCT Social Development Secretariat stated that the significance of this occasion cannot be over emphasized considering the vital role that trees play in the sustenance of the ecosystem; keeping the climate stable, absorbing carbon dioxide, releasing oxygen, providing food, medicines and habitat to biodiversity.

While speaking on this year’s theme: “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow,” the minister described the theme as appropriate as it aimed at advancing gender equality in the context of climate change which has been the greatest global challenges in the 21st century and the efforts to reduce the effects on the environment.

Aliyu said; “In this wise, the Federal Capital Territory, has decided to use today’s occasion to flag off tree planting campaign as part of our efforts to address the numerous challenges of climate change. This also tells us that women are not only after living for today, but leaving a sustainable tomorrow for the generations to come.

“The trees we are planting today will add to the history of women folk in the FCT and the trees will continue to communicate as long as they exist. Trees are a significant component of any society and we can see them all over our streets, parks, playground, backyards, thus; creating a calm atmosphere that is aesthetically pleasing”.

Aliyu, however, warned that harmful environmental practices such as indiscriminate felling of trees, bush burning, and unguided use of chemicals on planet has exacerbated the hazards of climate change and global warming and other environmental challenges.

“For us in the FCT, apart from these activities, the increasing rise in population and other developmental activities over the years and perhaps the disregard for the planting of trees amongst residents has contributed to worsening the situation,” she said.

On her part, the Mandate Secretary FCT Social Development Secretariat, Hajiya Hadiza Kabir, said the occasion was designed to contribute to President Muhammadu Buhari’s global commitment to plant 35,000,000 trees nationwide to address climate change, global reforestation efforts, and repairing damaged ecosystems.

She said; “What we are doing today is to re-invigorate the promise made by Mr. President and to encourage the women and every Nigerian to at least plant a tree today for a sustainable tomorrow”, stressing that the FCT would continue to support Mr. President’s declaration at the UN Assembly.

The highpoint of the event was the distribution of varieties of tree seedlings to various women’s groups.