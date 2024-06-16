IWD: ASR Africa Awards N10 Million Widows’ Grant To The International Women’s Society

The Abdul Samad Rabiu Initiative for Africa (ASR Africa), in commemoration of the 2024 International Widows’ Day, has presented a N10 million grant to the International Women’s Society (IWS) in Lagos. Dr. Ubon Udoh MD/CEO of ASR Africa announced this donation during a Widows and Empowerment Feast organized by IWS in Lagos, Nigeria. The grant is part of ASR Africa’s ongoing efforts to invest in social development as one of its primary areas of focus.

Speaking at the event, Mrs. Adeola Adebanke, the chairperson of the Widows’ Trust Fund of IWS, expressed her utmost joy and satisfaction toward the grant donated to the organization by the Chairman of ASR Africa and the BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu. In her statement, she prayed that the chairman continues to make giant strides and break new boundaries.

During a goodwill message, Dr Ubon Udoh (MD/CEO, ASR Africa) appreciated the good job done so far by International Women Society since its establishment in 1957.

He mentioned that the grant is a testament of the commitment of the Chairman of ASR Africa and the BUA group at improving the livelihoods and welfare of Nigerians. He added that the grant, which will be distributed to widows in partnership with IWS, is aimed at bringing relief to the beneficiaries while ensuring its relevance and sustainability.

The high point of the event was the presentation of the grant to the beneficiaries. In addition, 250 widows received palliative care packs from BUA Foods Plc which comprise rice, pasta and semolina. The widows who were visibly grateful, expressed their gratitude to ASR Africa, its chairman, and executives of BUA Foods Plc for the timely palliative care packs received.

ASR Africa is the brainchild of African Industrialist, Philanthropist and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, the Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa) was established in 2021 to provide sustainable, impact-based, homegrown solutions to developmental issues affecting Health, Education and Social Development within Africa.