It’s essential that we’ve a state of the art medical facility, says Gambari

The Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari has said that the proposed Presidential (VIP) Wing of the State House Clinic will, in addition to the President, the Vice President and their families, also take care of visiting Heads of State if the need arises.

Speaking Monday at the ground breaking ceremony of the facility at the State House precincts, Professor Gambari said: “This is an essential facility because we have to have the best facility for the President, the first family and other very distinguished senior officials of government.

“It is also a facility that, when finished, will be at the disposal of visiting dignitaries who may require medical assistance during their visit,” he added.

According to him, “nobody will remember much what we say but generations to come will remember what is done, which is to begin the process of constructing what will be first class, state of the art facility which will be best and appropriate for the leadership of this country.”

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina also lauded the idea behind the project. He noted that for years and decades to come, the facility would serve sitting and visiting Presidents as well as other dignitaries. He appreciated everyone who turned up to be part of the historic event.

Permanent Secretary State House, Tijjani Umar, stressed the importance of the foundation laying event as it was done in keeping with the timelines approved for the construction of the Clinic. It is expected that the construction and commissioning would be done by December, 2022.

Also present at the occasion were the Chief Medical Director, State House Clinic, Dr Munir Hussaini Yakasai, and other members of the State House top management as well as the construction team of Julius Berger, Nigeria.

