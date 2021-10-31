Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

ISWAP procures military uniforms from Libya ahead of Dec. attacks

Latest News
By Peter
BOKO HARAM
0 9

The Islamic State’s West Africa Province (ISWAP) has reportedly ordered military uniforms from Libya.

One of the commanders is said to have mentioned the purchase ahead of planned attacks in December.

Eons Intelligence reports that uniforms were procured by one Ibrahim Maidogon Kwana in Kusri, Cameroon.

Kwana and his boys are plotting to move the items into Nigerian territory in boats through border communities.

Gamboru-Ngala and Ruwa Misa in the south of Lake Chad axis are two routes already identified.

Over the years, terrorist organizations in Nigeria, including Boko Haram, step up attacks around Yuletide.

One of their decoys is using military fatigues to disguise as government forces to abduct civilians, attacks troops’ checkpoints and bases.

It was  gathered that increased surveillance around Lake Chad was one of the issues discussed during Friday’s visit of Defence Minister, retired Major General Bashir Magashi.

Magashi, Chief of Defence Staff Leo Irabor, Service Chiefs and Chief of Defence Intelligence were at the Joint Task Force North-East Operation HADIN KAI Headquarters in Borno.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 4921 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

FG repositions management of FHA for effective service…

Ooni gears up for Queen Moremi Ajasoro Cultural and…

President Buhari rejoices with Chief Afe Babalola on 92nd…

Sanwo-Olu unveils new name, logo of Lagos State Lotteries…

1 of 554

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More