 ISWAP leader, Shuwaram feared killed in NAF airstrikes,  Gorgore steps in as replacement

The notorious leader of the Islamic State of West African Province, ISWAP, Sani Shuwaram, and other terrorists of the sect might have been killed after an airstrike in the Marte axis.

PRNigeria revealed that super Tucano jets and other aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) executed multiple bombardments in the axes where Shuwaram’s camps were located.

Shuwaram, in particular, was said to have died from gunshot wounds he had sustained when military fighter jets raided ISWAP camp at the Sabon Tumbuns general area of Lake Chad.

The news of the killing of Shuwaram was also corroborated by a highly-placed intelligence source involved in the counter-insurgency operation, in the Northeast who confided in PRNigeria.

“Shuwaram was among terrorists injured by NAF air interdiction missions conducted at Sabon Tumbuns near Kirta Wulgo in February 2022. Subsequent airstrikes in the following days might have led to his death alongside other ISWAP fighters where they were receiving treatment including Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi”, the source added.

Meanwhile, PRNigeria gathered that one Mallam Bako Gorgore has been nominated as the new Wali of ISWAP to replace Shuwaram.

When contacted, NAF Spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who declined to confirm the death of Shuwaram, said that NAF aircraft with the support of ground troops have sustained military offensive at Tumbuns, close to Kirta Wulgo in Marte Local Government within the Lake Chad region..

Gabkwet said: “I cannot confirm the death of any leaders of terrorists. We don’t want to be dragged into making any statement or confirmation based on rumours or hearsay. Nevertheless, our troops at the frontline alongside other agencies have sustained massive strike at the hearts of terrorist leaders and their enclaves until we get this job done”.

It would be recalled that members of the ISWAP Shura (Judicial) Council, in November 2021, appointed Shuwaram, 45, as a new Leader (Wali) in Lake Chad.

Sources then told PRNigeria that the little-known Sani Shuwaram replaced Aba-Ibrahim, who was appointed by Abu-Mosab Albarnawi’s Interim Committee, following a directive from the Headquarters of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), in August 2021.

Shuwaram was sworn in by an Alkali (Judge) Bukar Arge, in a brief ceremony in KURNAWA, a remote camp in the Lake Chad Basin fringes, considered as the de-facto headquarters of ISWAP, in Abadam Local Government Area in Borno State.