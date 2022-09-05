Issues on micro insurance, pension take center stage as NAIPCO confab holds Nov 3

Issues relating to strategies, designs and processes on how to effective mobilize the small and medium scale enterprises into embracing micro insurance and pension will dominate discussions at this year’s annual seminar of insurance journalists.

Already authorities of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) and the National Pension Commission (PenCom) have endorsed the upcoming event scheduled to hold on November 3, 2022 at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO) who are organizers of the event informed that the two agencies will lead other professionals to the conference to discuss burning issues in the insurance and pension sectors.

The Conference which is the seventh edition in the series has as theme: “On-boarding Small and Medium Scale Enterprises into Micro Insurance and Pension Space in Nigeria.”

The keynote Speaker is the Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, (LCCI) Dr. Mrs. Chinyere Almona, while Eng. Cyril Ajagu, a major investor in the financial services industry as well as oil and gas will chair the epoch event.

The Commissioner for Insurance/CEO, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, and Director General, National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, will be Special Guests.

The Chairman, Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), Mr. Segun Omosehin; Chairman, Pension Fund Operators Association of Nigeria (PenOp), Olumide Oyetan; among others; have confirmed their presence at the event.

The event will also be graced by experts and stakeholders from the insurance and pension sectors as well as the financial services sector such as LASPEC, CIIN, NIA, NCRIB, PILA, ILAN, PenOp, ARIAN, CIFM, SMEDAN etc

Others expected are: Nigeria Union of Pensioners; Trade Union Congress; People Living with Disabilities; Barbers, Hairdressers, Market Men and Women, Vulcanizers, etc.

The event will also feature the unveiling of NAIPCO New Name and Logo to stakeholders in both sectors of the economy.

Speaking on the conference, Chairperson of NAIPCO, Mrs Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor noted that the theme of the conference is apt as the SMEs sector has been the main driver and engine of growth of the Nigerian economy, and being the sector with the highest employers of labour needs all the support to enable it continue to contribute significantly to the economy. Incidentally, the larger population of operators and employees in this space are left unattended to, with a lot of them not benefiting at all from the nation’s financial inclusion project, and this therefore underscores why the micro insurance and micro pensions players should see this group as a growth asset.

