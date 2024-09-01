Issues before Chief Areyeka as he takes over Delta State PDP.

From Barry Agbanigbi – Asaba

Chief Solomon Areyeka will no doubt face a major challenge as he takes over the mantle of leadership of the Delta State People Democratic Party (PDP).

The high level of indiscipline in the ruling house, rebels and anti – party are some of the issues that the itsekiri high chief has to contend with. Ethnicity, hatred, sentiment, cracks, gang-up and ego are below the surface but Chief Areyeka said his leadership will be very cautious in dealing with the situation. You know, the People Democratic Party is one family. Where there are issues, we will carefully look at them the way they are.

At the congress held at the Cenotaph in Asaba, Chief Solomon Arenyeka was elected State Chairman, with Mr. Moses Iduh as Deputy Chairman. Other elected officials include Engr. Daniel Ossai (Vice Chairman, Delta North Senatorial District), Hon. Anthony Akpomiemie (Vice Chairman, Delta Central Senatorial District), Chief Emmanuel Amgbaduba (Vice Chairman, Delta South Senatorial District), Chief Isaacs Itebu (Secretary), Chief Chibuzor Uwajei (State Treasurer), Hon. Fidelis Adjogbe (Financial Secretary), Dr. Ebenezer Okorodudu (Publicity Secretary).

The congress was attended by delegates including the governor, his deputy, Sir Monday Onyeme, immediate past governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Senator Ned Nwoko, Senator James Manager, Hon. Micheal Diden (aka Ejele) and Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, was conducted by a team of PDP officials from Abuja, led by Prof. Frank Collins Okafor.

While speaking, the Delta State governor(Rtd) Sheriff Oborevwori advised the incoming PDP State Executive Committee to prioritize unity within the party and work towards its continued strength, especially as the party looks ahead to the 2027 elections.

The congress, which was attended by 3,152 delegates, Governor Oborevwori commended the peaceful conduct of the event, expressing gratitude for the unity within the party.

He emphasized the importance of working together for the party’s continued growth and the overall development of the state.

“You can see that the congress is peaceful. We also thank God for the good weather today. You can see that we are united in Delta State. That’s why there is no crisis,” the governor remarked