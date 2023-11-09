Israel-Hamas War: Liaise with UN, AU to end Carnage in Gaza – PRP tells FG

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has called on the Federal Government, to collaborate with the United Nations, the African Union, and other international bodies, to broker peace in the ongoing war between Israel and Gaza.

In a statement by the National Chairman, Mallam Falalu Bello, the party expressed sadness about the ongoing carnage experienced in the Israeli-occupied territory of Gaza and the West Bank and called for humanitarian interventions to help civilians in the area.

While condemning the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel, PRP said the International community has to intervene, to get a permanent solution to the root cause of the conflict and ensure that peace returns to the city of Gaza.

Falalu said “As a Party dedicated to the pursuit of peace and justice both at home and internationally, we call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and human rights abuses presently ongoing in that territory.

“While we condemn the events of October 7th and believe in the rights of Israel to statehood, we believe that this should be understood in the context of the long-festering Palestinian question and the paralysis of the international community to properly address the problem by adopting the recommendations of the Oslo Accord and the robust implementation of the proposed two-state solution to the problem.

“In this regard, we urgently call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to liaise with other governments, the United Nations Organization, the African Union and other multilateral bodies to insist on an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza War.

“By implementing a humanitarian pause, all parties can gain an opportunity to assess the extent of the damage, ensure the welfare of affected civilians, and facilitate essential medical services, humanitarian aid, and access to basic necessities.

“This respite will also allow for a conducive environment to discuss a comprehensive roadmap towards a negotiated settlement, considering the legitimate aspirations and concerns of both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.

“The PRP believes that a just and lasting resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is essential for global peace and security. As advocates for peace, we stand for justice and equity which are key vehicles for peace and harmony everywhere, and we urge the Nigerian government to play an active role in achieving a humanitarian pause and advancing efforts towards a two-state solution.

“The Nigerian State proudly did what we are asking for against apartheid in South Africa and should repeat the same against apartheid in Palestine,” Falalu concluded.

