ISOKO RING ROAD COMMISSIONED TO BOOST COMMERCIAL ACTIVITIES

By AKOR SYLVESTER-Abuja

Federal government yesterday commissioned Isoko Ring Road II covering Aviara – Uzere in Oturu -Uzere Community, Isoko South Local Government Area of Delta State, to boost commercial activities in the area.

Commissioning the project Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari said the effort was to link the communities in the area for easy business transaction and effective and efficient transportation of goods and services amongst the commuters in the area.

The President who was represented by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Barr. Festus Keyamo said , “ Our commitment to improving the ease of doing business , create jobs and prosperity to lift people out of poverty brings us here today because the results of our investment are manifesting.”

He said, “ I can confidently say that as we enter the final lap of the tenure of the Buhari administration we are also entering a season of completion and delivery of projects”.

Speaking, the Minister of Works and Housing , Babatunde Fashola, said the project represents major road infrastructure aiming at improving the economy of the country.

Reperesented by the Deputy Director Highways South South Ministry of Works and Housing Peter Umoren, the minister said, ” My principal message to you all is that this is the first of the second phase of projects completion and handovers our country will be witnessing as we progress further in this season of completion and impact which started in the last quarter of 2022.”

“In this second phase of completion Mr. President has also approved that Ministers from various states where projects have been completed should represent him to perform the handover formalities. These projects represent major investments in road transport infrastructure , which is a commitment of the Buhari administration as a driver for economic growth and prosperity,” he said.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Bashir Nura Alkali who was represented by the Federal Controller of Works Delta State, Jimoh Olawole, said, ‘’ As part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s development agenda of addressing road infrastructural development across the length and breath of Nigeria , the Federal Government as a policy direction focused on the completion of several on-going projects to stimulate economic development, job creation and promoting local content. The focus is to link the major arterial roads to refineries , ports , tertiary instutions and high volume commercial centres with a view to reducing travel times , vehicle maitencance costs , safety and security of commutters”.

On his part, the Governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa said the commissioning of the project was a major relief to the suffering people of the area.

Represented by the Delta State Commissioner for Works(Urban Roads and Highways) Omodon Noel, the governor said ” this event is important because this project underscores the need for strong collaboration between the Federal and State Government in the delivery of development projects. ”

He noted that, ” at the peak of the raining season last year , a bridge on the Oleh – Uzere community, this Ring Road being commissioned today became the saving grace that provided access to the community.”

In his goodwill message, Comrade Ejoor Uweh representative of the President General of Uzere community expressed his gratitude and thanked the federal government for the project.

“Special thank to the President and all the people that contributed in one way or the other to facilitate the construction of the Isoko Ring Road to develop Isoko nation to an enviable height”, he said.

The Area Manager of Levant Construction Nigeria Limited, the contractors of the road project, Ghassan Fiadel said, ” Federal Government has invested so much on roads, bridges and infrastructure across this country . This very road is helping alot in helping people to transfer food , properties within the communities around.”

He said, “the payment is not delayed at all within the period we worked on the road. We thank the Federal Government and hope to get more jobs from the country.”

A former Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ ) Secretary, Comrade Emmanuel Uzere who is an indegene of the community said, ” With this road we now have the presence of Federal Government in our area. Before this project, aggragrian activities in this area suffered alot, and the road has impacted alot on Uzere people for good.”

A farmer and an artisan in the community Oghenerobor Ojo have this to say, ” We are happy with this road. Before we couldn’t get vehicles to convey us to Aviara from Uzere .We needed to trek for two hours but we are happy now we can move our farm produce from farm to different locations. Please , everyone should salute President Muhammadu Buhari for me. ”

A transporter in the locality, Aghraghra Francis expressed his joy with the project saying ” My business as a transporter has improved because I no longer have issues with movement of goods and services due to impassable road .”