Isheri Flooding: We need FG’s intervention – Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has called for the intervention of the Federal Government in tackling the perennial flooding that affects the Isheri community in the Ifo Local Government Area of the State.

Governor Abiodun, who made the call when he received the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Tsev, who paid him a courtesy call in his office at Oke-Mosan Abeokuta, on Tuesday, said the magnitude of the flooding was beyond the capacity of the state government, hence the call for prompt attention by the federal government.

The governor noted that the scale and magnitude of the flooding were beyond what the state could handle.

He said: “Yesterday, I was in Isheri North where we bordered Lagos. The whole of that area is flooded and that is one of our most valuable parcels of land with Estates for upper and medium-income earners we also have lots of industries there because of its proximity to Lagos State.

“We need the federal government’s not just attention, but intervention, but Intervention because the remedial action that is required to resolve this crisis is beyond what the state can handle, and of course, we do not even have the expertise and beyond expertise, we do not have the financial capacity to solve the problem.

“This place is completely built up and we are not going to start demolishing houses. The level of investments in that area is so high. We must have a team from the state government, Ministries of Water Resources, Environment and of course, Humanitarian Affairs to see what we can do collaboratively, to bring immediate-term relief to our people. We should also work towards medium-term and more sustainable long-term solutions to the problem.”

While noting that Dams are created to be a source of water supply for the use of the people, industries, and for agricultural purposes, Governor Abiodun however regretted that in the last few years, the state has experienced perennial flooding, attributing the menace to lack of purpose build channels, building on flood planes and drainages, saying it was time to rise and deal with the problem once and for all.

He said the state was aware of the Ministry’s Clean Up Nigeria, Water Sanitation Hygiene and the e-Wash programmes, adding that his administration would key into them as there is a nexus between sanitation and health.

Speaking earlier, Prof. Tsev said he was in the state to see the ministry’s facilities at Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority, which included the Oyan Dam and farms, and the flooding in some parts of the State, assuring that action would be taken to mitigate the challenges.

He said the ministry was concerned with the perennial flooding as a result of the release of water from Oyan Dam, adding that a lasting solution must be found to the problem.

The minister said: “We are in Ogun State to take a total assignment of what is happening with a view to prevent it. The flooding can be prevented and we will be in Ogun and Lagos states, to see what can be done to tackle the problem once and for all.

“We are also here to see how open defecation can be eliminated as well as how the State can key into our various programmes like Clean Up Nigeria, Water Sanitation Hygiene programme and the e- Wash programme.”

Prof. Tsev said that Ogun State is a major stakeholder in ensuring food security for the nation which is one of the mandates given to his ministry by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

