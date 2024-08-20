Isese Day: Ogun, Lagos declare public holiday

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Government and its Ogun State counterpart have declared today, Tuesday, 20th August as a Work Free Day to celebrate this year’s Isese Day.

In Lagos, a circular dated August 19th and signed by the State Head of Service, Mr Bode Agoro noted it was necessary to give support to traditional institutions.

The circular was titled, ‘Commemoration of Year 2024 Isese Day- Declaration of Work Free Day.’

Agoro explained that the State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu has given the approval for the day, saying it was in promotion of indigenous tradition.

The circular read, “It is hereby notified of general information that this Year’s Isese Day Celebration will hold on Tuesday, 20th August 2024.

“In emphasizing commitment to give necessary support to traditional institutions, as well as enhance the promotion of Indigenous tradition by preserving cultural heritage, Mr Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has approved that Tuesday, 20th August, be declared a Work Free Day for Public Servants in the State.

“Consequently, work resumes on Wednesday, 21st August 2024 at 8:00am.

“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the deserved Service-wide publicity.”

Also, according to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the work-free day will allow traditional worshippers across the State to commemorate their special day.

The statement added that Ogun State remains an exemplary federating unit with enviable level of religious cohesion and harmony, even in the face of diversity.

It, therefore, urged traditional worshippers in the state to celebrate in moderation and respect the right of others religions in the course of celebration, so as to sustain the inherent culture of religious tolerance in the State.

The statement also charged the adherents to use the special festive period to pray for peace and economic advancement in Ogun State and Nigeria at large, adding that prayers contribute immensely to the success of every nation.