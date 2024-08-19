Isese Day: Ogun declares August 20th as public holiday

Ogun State Government has declared Tuesday, August 20th, as public holiday to celebrate this year’s Isese day, in line with Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s firm belief in religious inclusivity.

According to a statement signed by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Hon. Kayode Akinmade, the work-free day will allow traditional worshippers across the State to commemorate their special day.

The statement added that Ogun State remains an exemplary federating unit with enviable level of religious cohesion and harmony, even in the face of diversity.

It, therefore, urged traditional worshippers in the state to celebrate in moderation and respect the right of others religions in the course of celebration, so as to sustain the inherent culture of religious tolerance in the State.

The statement also charged the adherents to use the special festive period to pray for peace and economic advancement in Ogun State and Nigeria at large, adding that prayers contribute immensely to the success of every nation.

