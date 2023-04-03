ISAN accuse Aso Savings of stripping Union Homes’ assets

………Seeks regulatory intervention

COMFORT EKELEME

The Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) has called on the regulatory authorities to beam its searchlight on the activities of Union Homes Savings & Loans (UHSL) Plc in order to uncover the looting of the company by ASO Savings.

ISAN also decried the breach of corporate governance rules in UHSL, saying it has resulted in the company being pillaged by a few individuals.

Briefing Newsmen Thursday in Lagos, National Coordinator of ISAN, Mr. Moses Igbrude said minority shareholders want ASO to account for the N1, 600,000,000 recovered from UBN Plc in September 2021 and recovered N2, 500,000,000 from the Lagos State Government in two tranches of N1 billion in December 2022 and N1.5 billion in January 2023.

He said that minority shareholders are asking for an investigation into the affairs of UHSL with a view to uncovering and arresting the looting of the business of the company by ASO, and in particular, by Mrs. Risikat Ahmed and Mr. Richard Femi Bello and recovering all the looted funds.

Mr. Igbrude maintained that the shareholders want the prohibition of ASO from further intermediating in the affairs of UHSL, and a directive that the present managers of USHL report to the FRCN until a proper board is appointed for the company.

According to him, the shareholders have consequently lodged a petition with the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC), Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) and Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) pleading for intervention to prevent the imminent loss of their investments.

ISAN represents the minority shareholders in Union Homes Savings & Loans Plc.

Mr. Igbrude, further noted that the petition, signed by Chuks Nwachuku of Indemnity Partners, lawyers representing ISAN, stated that Union Bank of Nigeria was compelled to divest from Union Homes Savings and Loan Plc in line with the Regulation of the scope of Banking Activities and Ancillary Matters No.3 issued on November 2010 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), which repealed the Universal Banking Guidelines and required banks to divest from their non-banking subsidiaries.

The petition entitled “Re: Disturbing Total Absence of Corporate Governance in Union Homes Savings & Loans Plc and Consequential Rape of the Company,” explained that Aso Savings & Loans Plc (ASO) was selected as preferred bidder for the divestment and the parties entered into a “Transaction

The petition further noted the implementation Agreement (the Agreement) together with Union Bank and UH Investment Nigeria Limited (UHNL), a special purpose vehicle set up by ASO to facilitate the transaction.

ISAN in the petition, maintained that “significant breaches of clauses in the Agreement were committed by Aso Savings. It cited clause 5.1.3.5 which provides that, “Satisfactory evidence that ASO has escrowed with a

Also, “Nigeria Commercial Bank acceptable to UBN and CBN, the sum of N5,000,000,000 (Five Billion Naira) only being the fresh capital that is to be injected into UHSL in consequence of the transaction outlined in the Agreement. However, the minority shareholders allege that “ASO never paid the investment amount and has failed to do so.

Igbrude however, disclosed that the petition also alleged that Aso Savings committed fraud because, “Without acquiring the requisite Scheme Shares of UHSL, ASO and its managers have continued to control the company and strip it of its assets and income.

“In particular, (both of ASO) have to account for over N12 billion of recoveries made from customers of UHSL over the last 10 years which is more than sufficient to recapitalize the bank,” he said.

The petition alleged that Aso Savings failed to observe strict corporate governance rules and engaged in corporate abuse due to its failure to perform provisions of the ‘Agreement’.

It claimed that although ASO transferred some shares to UHNL to hold in trust, the transfer was illegal because ASO did not pay the consideration of N5 billion into an escrow account that would have ensured that Union Homes meets the minimum requirement for a National Mortgage Bank.

It added that UHSL is, consequently, not on the CBN list of mortgage banks in Nigeria today.

It added that clause 4.2.5 which provides that, “The directors nominated by ASO will be appointed into the Board of Directors” was also breached. ASO nominated directors but most of them resigned and the bank is currently left with two directors who cannot form a quorum for a valid meeting. Consequently, there was no board meeting throughout 2022, the petition alleged.

The petitioner wants, “An assistance to the present managers of the UHSL to call a meeting of existing shareholders of the company (of which UBN and ASO are no part) for the purpose of electing a board of directors for the company.