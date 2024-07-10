Is Primate Ayodele’s 2023 warning to Yahaya Bello coming to pass?

It is now crystal clear that those who ignore the prophecies of the Servant of the Most High God, Primate Elijah Ayodele, Founder and Leader of INRI Spiritual Evangelical Church, do so at their own peril.

Of course, prophesies are either warnings or revelations of wonderful things to come. Either way, it is for the person concerned to either make haste to avert the impending doom or work towards achieving the good things that have been prophesied.

In December 2023, the man of God, Primate Ayodele, prophesied that the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, would be arrested and embarrassed.

As it is today, the former Governor of the Confluence state is facing the greatest embarrassment of his life, and his arrest is fait accompli as he has been hiding from pillar to post and refusing to make himself available to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to answer charges of financial malfeasance under his regime.

In a video released in 2023, Primate Ayodele was seen, saying, “Yahaya Bello will be arrested and embarrassed.

“It is only God that will help him from EFCC embarrassment or going to jail,” he asserted.

As it is today, INTERPOL has been requested to place the former governor on the watch list.

The question now, is Ayodele’s prophecy on Yahaya Bello trying to come to pass?

