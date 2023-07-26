IPPPIS Probe: Reps Summon Fed Character Commission Chairman, Other Commissioners.

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

The Chairman Federal Character Commission FCC Dr. Muiba Dankaka along with all the thirty-six federal commissioners have been summoned to appear before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPIS and Job Racketeering.

They are asked to appear unfailing at 11.00am on Wednesday July 26, 2023 failure to do will attract stiffer sanctions.

A visibly angry committee chairman Hon. Yusuf Gagdi gave the ruling yesterday when it became obvious that the commission chairman was trying to pull wools over the committee’s eyes by claiming medical reasons for not attending Tuesday Investigative Hearing

She rather sent a delegation of six Federal Commissioners, two directors and the secretary to the commission, a move backed by a letter personally signed by her for representation.

The Committee had initially taken Dr. Dankaka’s excuse and representation request on the face value and allowed the investigation to continue, untill drama walked-in in the persons of another set of 6 federal commissioners from the same office, and all hell broke loose.

The new set of federal commissioners, led by the Delta State representative on the Commission’s Board Mr, Moses Anaughe, during self introduction gave their names, the states they represent and was categorical in saying they were not at the hearing to represent the Board Chairman but to assist the committee with vital information that will assist its investigation.

He told the committee that in line with her usual characteristics, the board chairman Muiba Dankaka has a knack of not honouring Parliament’s invitations to appear before it’s committees, she would rather tell lies and give excuses for not appearing.

“I can tell you categorically that the Board Chairman is not indisposed, neither is she keeping any medical appointment as claimed. By the time I left the Commission’s office HQ around noon today (Tuesday) she was at her desk” Anaughe said.

There and then the committee chairman Rep. Gagdi regretted not putting Dankaka’s Representatives on Oath before allowing them make presentations, a situation he quickly corrected by putting them on Oath and warned them that had he done so before, the revelation by their Delta colleague, if coraborated, those found to have lied on Oath are liable to 2yrs of incarceration.

The other Federal Commission’ers who came latter also attested to the fact that the Commission Board Chairman was infact at her desk as at noon when they left for the National Assembly.

The appearance of the 9th Assembly Chairman Public Account Committee, Rep Oliwole Oke, who moved the motion that led to the investigation, on the panel, added impetus to the Hearing, as his vast experience in engaging public institutions and their chief executives, added momentum to the whole exercise.

The IPPIS, taken earlier under the aegis of the Auditor General’s Office was given the leeway to go back and perfect all documents required by the committee in achieving its mandate.