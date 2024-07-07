IPPG Congratulates FG On Nigeria’s Selection As Host Of The African Energy Bank Headquarters

The Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG) extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Federal Government of Nigeria on the momentous occasion of Nigeria being selected as the host of the Headquarters of the African Energy Bank (AEB). This significant honour highlights Nigeria’s leadership and strong commitment to advancing Africa’s energy goals.

This landmark achievement also underscores Nigeria’s leading role over the years in fostering regional integration and progress. Not only is this decision to host the Headquarters of the AEB in the country a further acknowledgement of Nigeria’s position as the continent’s leading hydrocarbon resource holder and human capital base in the energy sector, but also demonstrates the robustness and highly advanced nature of the country’s financial services sector.

The AEB will provide a solid foundation for financing and advancing energy projects across the continent, enabling the development of critical infrastructure and innovative technologies in the energy sector. This initiative will not only promote sustainability but also drive economic growth and industrialisation, creating massive job opportunities and ultimately contributing to a prosperous and sustainable future for the entire continent.

IPPG’ strong advocacy for the siting of the Headquarters of the Bank in Nigeria was premised on the immeasurable benefits it would bring to the development of the oil and gas industry and ultimately the Nigerian economy particularly at a time when the nation is grappling with an energy crisis. We therefore commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for his visionary leadership and dedication to the development of Nigeria’s energy sector. His administration’s proactive and strategic efforts have played a crucial role in securing this notable achievement.

Special recognition also goes to Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil); who passionately and vigorously championed the realisation of this significant milestone. His relentless commitment in ensuring Nigeria hosted the AEB’s Headquarter has simply been extraordinary.

We equally acknowledge the efforts of the entire Government, its agencies in the energy sector and all stakeholders whose collective hard work and dedication have made this remarkable victory possible.

This achievement is not just a victory for Nigerians but for the entire African continent. It symbolises our collective efforts to build a prosperous and sustainable energy future for Africa. This will enable the continent look inward and deepen collaboration in charting a course for meeting its energy needs.

IPPG is extremely delighted by this news and looks forward to partnering with the AEB in ensuring affordable energy, enhancing energy security and lowering the continent’s carbon footprint.