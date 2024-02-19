IPOB warns EEDC to provide electricity in S’E or be kicked out, blames Emeka Offer

By PAMELA EBOH Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB has warned EEDC to provide light or be ready to be kicked out from the South East.

The group handed out the warning on Monday in a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful l.

It condemned the non-supply of light and outrageous electricity billing from Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in the South East Region, saying that it is wicked for EEDC and its owner Sir Emeka Offor to keep increasing the electricity bill without providing electricity to the people.

The statement read in part, “If EEDC can’t provide light or stop extortion in their billing system, it should be kicked out of the South East Region permanently and replaced.

“We don’t see where an electricity distribution company will not provide light, yet keep increasing electric bills every month. Other electricity distribution companies in other regions of Nigeria are providing more reliable electricity, unlike EEDC.

“Sir Emeka Offor, the owner of EEDC, is part of the Nigerian oppression cabal who are bent on starving the southeast region of investments. Emeka Offor and his electricity company are bent on starving the South Eastern region of electricity at the same time impoverishing Ndigbo by outrageous electricity bills.

“EEDC is not keeping the light on, yet they keep increasing the bill for the people monthly. Ndigbo are paying for the light they are not consuming. The wicked electricity billing or extortion and non supply of electricity in the South East should no longer be acceptable.

IPOB called on the South East Governors to be serious in providing good services and a conducive investment environment in the regions for the people to continue to invest and grow their busineses.

It urged Governors to take advantage of the recent electricity reform by the federal government of Nigeria and kick EEDC out of every state.

While stating that the recent electricity reform has given each state power to generate and distribute electricity, it stressed that South East Governors are free by law to bring more reliable electricity companies to come and invest and provide quality, reliable, and affordable electricity to Ndigbo.

The statement added, “By now, one would have expected that the South East Governors would have summoned Emeka Offor and his EEDC over the abysmal supply of light and outrageous billing.

“The Governors should be alive to their responsibilities. Particularly now that the economic situation in Nigeria is biting so hard on everyone, Governors should ensure that they reduce the suffering of Ndigbo and that includes provision of reliable and affordable electricity.

“The South East Governors should not be insensitive to the plight of Ndigbo, mostly at the current hash economic situation in Nigeria. Our governors are not providing food palliative, electricity expense relief, free education, or educational support when other governors are doing these things for their people.

“If the governors refuse to stand up and do the right thing, we would mobilize people to protest against them and Emeka Offor for not providing electricity in the region.

“We are facing too much heat from increased temperatures without electricity in the land, and EEDC is collecting illegal money without providing electricity.

“Biafran Governors must cushion the effects of the battered economy that the APC governments have created and forced on Ndigbo.

“We expect the South Eastern Governors to kick this EEDC out of our region if they continue with non provision of electricity and extortion in the form of exuberant electric bills.