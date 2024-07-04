IPOB vows to publish names of Igbos frustrating release of Kanu

Phil Okose, Onitsha

Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Wednesday, vowed to publish names of some Igbo politicians and others frustrating the effort to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu whom Appeal Court reportedly discharged and acquitted on 13th October 2022.

The IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, made this vow stating that IPOB’s M-Branch made the revelation that some politicians visited Abia State Governor, Chief Alex Otti, to persuade him not to support the quest for the release of Kanu from DSS solitary confinement.

“We wish to inform those criminal elements working against the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to beware because we know of their secret meetings and discussions against MNK. If they continue with their sabotage, their names will be made public soon. Also, some of the political jobbers in the South East Region working against the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should know that we are following their activities closely.

“The unscrupulous individuals hold secret meetings with South East Governors to frustrate the clarion call of the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who incidentally is the only political prisoner in Nigeria currently. We warn those sabotaging the unconditional release of our leader to stop provoking IPOB. The saboteurs should know that nothing happens in the South East Region without IPOB getting the intel ahead of time.

” Those Igbos involved in this dastardly act to frustrate the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu should retrace their steps quickly.

IPOB-ESN is not begging them to stop, but they should be ready for the consequences of their oppositional actions.

“The IPOB leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has not committed any crime known to law internationally or locally. He has been detained illegally for more than 3 years by the Nigerian government after he was kidnapped in Kenya and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria in violation of international extradition laws.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s continuous detention is a gross violation of Appeal Court judgment and a slap on Ndigbo’s face as a race.

IPOB understands that the Nigeria government has no case against Mazi Nnamdi Okwu Kanu. He must be released unconditionally according to the judgment of the Appeal Court.

“The continuous illegal detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is discrimination against Ndigbo.

The Nigerian government has dropped cases and charges against political prisoners from other ethnic groups but kept only Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in their detention because he is an Igbo man.

“Does it not mean that Ndigbo mean nothing in Nigeria. The unscrupulous politicians from the South Eastern Region sabotaging the release of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu are also not regarded. The unscrupulous Igbo persons working against the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu are not only working against Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but also sabotaging Ndigbo as a whole,” the movement affirmed.