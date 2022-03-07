IPOB vows to deal with those enforcing non existent  Monday Sit-at-home order

Phil Okose Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Sunday vowed to deal ruthlessly with those enforcing non existent Monday sit-at-home order warning that nobody has monopoly of attack.

In a press release by the IPOB image maker, Emma Powerful, he stayed that, “We realise that some unscrupulous politicians and elements are recruiting cultists and criminals to attack our innocent citizens in the name of enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home in Biafraland especially the ones in Enugu State and other states in Biafraland. ”

“Currently these criminals are mobilising to attack innocent citizens in the name of enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order which IPOB had suspended long time ago.

We are informing those enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home order to retrace their steps or be ready to contend the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB under Mazi Nnamdi KANU who initiated Monday sit-at-home order but stopped it for obvious reasons. We have said it before that IPOB will release its security outfit to chase those involved in enforcing non-existent Monday sit-at-home.

We can’t fold our hands and watch base fellows unleash mayhem on innocent Biafrans on Mondays under the guise of enforcing non-existent sit-at-home order. Enough is enough”

“Those killing innocent people in the name of enforcing sit-at-home order on Mondays are not IPOB members. IPOB cannot be part of destruction of the same people we are labouring the emancipate. We don’t waste lives, we protect lives. Evil politicians in Biafraland are the ones creating tension because their selfish political interest.

Enugu State is the capital and headquarters of Igbo land and need to be peacefu and conducive for living. Enugu has been a peaceful home for all Ndigbo as well as strangers and will continue to be so. The intention of the criminals behind this barbarity is to implicate ESN and IPOB members who are only championing the restoration of Biafra nation.

Their mission is to demonise Biafra agitators and possibly truncate the agitation but they came too late because the world is already aware that we are a non-violent movement.”

“We are aware that some unscrupulous elements and groups sponsored criminals in Abia State particularly in Aba to continue pasting false information that Monday sit-at-home order still exist while they knew that IPOB who initiated it has suspended it long time ago. For record purposes those involved in this barbarity against our people on Mondays should stop or be ready for the consequences.

We are warning masterminds of this atrocities to stop or brace up for tough times because IPOB is ready to confront them. They must allow people to do their businesses without molestations on Mondays because Mondays are one of the days God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama ordained for living and we must achieve that goal without fear.

There is no more sit-at-homes in Biafra land except on the days our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is to make court appearance, and such days will be duly publicised. Any other thing to the contrary has nothing to do with IPOB, and must be disregarded”, he warned