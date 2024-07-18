IPOB urges Tinubu to avert gathering storm by releasing Kanu unconditionally

.Says his health deteriorating

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB) have called for the unconditional release of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from DSS solidarity confinement, citing his deteriorating health condition is a cause of concern.

The group stated this in a statement signed by its media and publicity secretary, Emma Powerful on Wednesday, accusing Nigerian government of intentionally provoking IPOB by refusing to release its leader even when the Nigerian and International Courts have ordered for his unconditional release.

The statement partly read, “IPOB wishes to reiterate that the life of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is in danger in the solitary confinement of the DSS in Abuja.

“We have persistently called on the Nigerian government to release our leader as both international and local law institutions have ordered for his release. Many prominent Nigerians, religious, traditional, and political leaders, including 50 members of the National Assembly, have equally called for his release.

“But Tinubu’s Government has refused to listen to the voice of reason by refusing to release Mazi Kanu, just like his predecessor’s government led by Buhari.

“Tinubu’s government has discontinued similar cases of terrorism and treason charges against two Yoruba Activists and a Fulani militia leader. In the case of an Igbo man, unarmed freedom activist Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, this same Tinubu’s government, have vehemently refused to release him. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu had subsisting local and international judgments that ordered for his release, unlike the other cases discontinued by the federal government without any court judgment.

“We are enumerating all these injustices to demonstrate that the Federal Government of Nigeria is intentionally provoking the anger of IPOB and Ndigbo. IPOB has maintained a non-violent approach in the Biafra struggle irrespective of the high-handedness of the Nigerian government against Biafra Activists.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is seriously sick and must be released unconditionally from DSS solitary confinement for him to treat himself before something unpredictable and unimaginable happens to him.

“Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s health is going down every day under DSS solitary confinement because of the nature of his health issues.

IPOB further called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Attorney General, Fatai Fagbemi to free Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to enable him go and treat himself before it’s too late.

It added, “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members have been persecuted for over a decade by the Nigerian State because of Biafra’s self-determination. Mazi Nnamdi Kanu was kidnapped and extraordinarily renditioned to Nigeria and has been detained in solitary confinement for over 3 years.

The group observed that though no court in Nigeria has found him (Kanu) guilty, he is yet being persecuted by the government of Nigeria.

“President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, please note that Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is sick and something terrible can happen to him if he is not released. Nothing must happen to him in the DSS solitary confinement in Abuja.

“As John F. Kennedy said, “Those who make peaceful change impossible will make violent change inevitable”, IPOB stated.