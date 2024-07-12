IPOB urges IGP, military to dismantle all road blocks in South East

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Friday called on the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Kayode Egbetokun, and military to immediately dismantle all road blocks they mounted in Southeast zone for smooth flow of vehicular movement.

Making the call through her image maker, Emma Powerful, IPOB stated that the incessant military intimidation, harassment, and extortion at the military checkpoint mounted at Ukwu Orji in Mbaitolu LGA along Owerri/Onitsha expressway among others have become unbearable.

According to IPOB image maker, “Ndigbo passengers have been subjected to all manners of humiliation, torture, and forceful disappearances at the military and police checkpoints in the Eastern Region, particularly at the “kill and bury” military checkpoint at Ukwu Orji along Owerri/Onitsha expressway.

“The soldiers at this particular checkpoint deliberately keep all the vehicles that get to the checkpoint at 10 pm to around 12 am until each vehicle pays them N5,000 before they can be allowed to pass to continue on their journey. Sometimes, after unnecessary delays and extortions by the soldiers at this checkpoint, the passengers are attacked and kidnapped on the way.

“The soldiers and police officers at this checkpoint are informants to kidnappers. They are professional armed rubbers who use guns and uniforms issued by the Nigeria government to intimidate and force people to part with their money or be delayed till the next day or even be killed. Similar incidents happen in all the military, and Police checkpoints scattered all over the South East Region. The uncountable number of army and police checkpoints collect N5,000 or more from each vehicle in the South East Region and make persons and vehicular movements difficult and expensive.

” The militarization of the South East Region is not only intimidating and oppressive policy of the Federal Government of Nigeria and her murderous Security Agencies, but it is also a plan to occupy Biafra territory. The security agencies of Nigeria also contravene UN human rights commission rules regularly in carrying out their evil plans in Igboland. The Nigerian government’s economic strangulation policy against Ndigbo can be felt by all inhabitants of Igbo land.

“The excessive extortions at these military and Police checkpoints make the cost of goods and transportation exorbitant compared to other regions of their country. Holding passengers at gunpoint from 10 pm to 12 am is against fundamental human rights. All of that done in order to extort huge amounts of cash from travelers before allowing them to cross the army or police checkpoint.

“This shows that the Nigerian military is part of the criminality going on in Imo State and the entire South East Region. IPOB in the past has raised alarms that the military and police checkpoints in the East are part of the insecurity of kidnapping and car snatching gangs’ activities.

“The presence of these soldiers and police officers at various checkpoints has not reduced insecurity. Instead, the Nigerian soldiers at the checkpoints are humiliating, intimidating, raping our ladies, extorting money, and passing information to kidnappers. They are working with the kidnappers who deliver shares of ransom collected from kidnapped victims to them,” the movement stated.

IPOB therefore called on the Nigeria Defence Headquarters and the Chief of Army Staff to withdraw and dismantle the Military checkpoints in the East particularly the checkpoint at Ukwu Orji on Owerri/Onitsha expressway if they care to maintain their remaining integrity. The Nigerian soldiers deployed at that checkpoint are part of the insecurity in the South East Region.

“The checkpoints are meant to protect innocent civilians while checkmating the activities of criminal elements terrorizing the communities. Instead of stopping the insecurity, these military men and women at these checkpoints are fueling insecurity, kidnapping, angering, and frustrating the civilians on the roadways. The military checkpoints are extortion toll booths and information gathering for the kidnappers.

“Therefore, IPOB demands that the Nigerian Army and Police dismantle all the indiscriminatly positioned criminal military and police checkpoints in the South East Region and the South South Region with immediate effect. We believe that their personnel have turned the checkpoints into something else. These checkpoints are fueling the anger of the people.

“The Nigerian Army and Police in the East must not wait till the people’s anger gets to boiling point before they allow Ndigbo to breathe. The Nigerian Army should never underate the reactions of angry and wounded persons. Biafra people and Biafra territory have endured a lot,” IPOB posited.