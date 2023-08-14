IPOB to FG: You peddle lies, ESN presence in forests saved S/E from killer Fulani herdsmen

By Pamela Eboh Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB, has debunked what it described as lies peddled by the Nigeria government and its security agencies that IPOB has no camp in the forest.

It said that the well- worn propaganda of government sponsored media houses linking any alleged criminal hideouts to IPOB will henceforth be resisted.

IPOB on a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful on Monday said that the mischievous characterization of the activities of ESN that saved the entire south-east and south- South from the murderous onslaught of killer herdsmen now ravaging Benue State and Plateau axis should not be trivialised by attributing any alleged criminal hideout to ESN,

It added, “ESN Operatives have no criminal camps. We know there is a concerted effort by those seeking the weakening of ESN in order to launch a murderous invasion of the East under the guise of farmer/herder clash.

“ESN exists to keep the East safe from the ravages of killer herdsmen now plaguing the entire middle belt and people like them.

“Since the launch of ESN by our Supreme Leader Mazi Nnamdi KANU the main objective of ensuring the safety of farmlands in the East has been accomplished. Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen has no locus to operate in our farmlands and territory.

“Had it not been for ESN, fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen would have taken Enugu, Anambra, Ebonyi, Imo and Abia states that came under sustained attacks. They would have suffered the same fate now afflicting Benue and Plateau states.

“ESN has come to stay with Biafrans and nothing will change the objectives of the outfit.”