IPOB slams DSS for denying Kanu access to visitors

The Indigenous People of Biafra, on Monday, slammed the Directorate of State Services for denying Nnamdi Kanu access to visitors.

IPOB also slammed the claims by the DSS that the lack of personnel to handle the logistics for Nnamdi Kanu’s visitors because of Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi state elections was partly responsible for denying him access to visitors.

IPOB said the claims are “laughable and suspicious”.

The pro-Biafran group stated this in a press statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, on Monday, adding that the DSS refusal to grant Kanu access to visitors is a calculated attempt to torture and make things difficult for him.

The statement read, “On Thursday, November 9, 2023, DSS refused to allow Mazi Kanu access to his visitors on a flimsy excuse.

“The DSS claims of not having enough personnel to handle the logistics for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s visitors because of Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states elections as a reason for denying him access to his weekly visitors is ridiculously laughable.

“During the general elections of presidential, governorship, national assembly, and state Assembly, our leader was allowed visitors to visit him at DSS solitary confinement and detention facility.

“So why should DSS deprive Mazi Nnamdi KANU of visitors because of Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states’ governorship elections? This is a calculated attempt to torture and make things difficult for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“The DSS’s excuse of denying our leader visitors as ordered by the court is suspicious. We, therefore, warn DSS to be careful in handling the issues of our leader. We do not expect any excuses or selective visitors for our leader going forward.

“IPOB and Mazi Nnamdi Kanu understand the gimmicks of the DSS and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“IPOB is watching the DSS Agency and its director, Yusuf Bichi, as they have started their shenanigans again. We also put their new Igbo hired-hand spokesperson, Mazi Peter Afunanya, to not start his dirty job with us. Nigeria is a republic where constituted authorities don’t obey court orders and the rule of law.

“Nigeria security agencies, especially DSS and Police are composed of a bunch of officers that take orders from the ethnic biased Directors and Heads even when such orders contravene the rule of law of the country.”

The group added that if Nigeria is a responsible country, treasury looters and politicians will not influence the decision of the courts that ordered the unconditional release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

“Our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, is the gun trigger that must not be taken for granted. His health and welfare must be given the utmost attention. He must be given unfiltered access to his choice guests and visitors weekly, not selectively in line with court orders.

“The Federal Government must do well to release him based on the subsisting Appeal Court Orders if they lack logistics to manage his visitors,” the statement added.