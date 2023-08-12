IPOB: Senator Nwoko meets with delegation, urges dialogue to address South-East unrest

Senator Ned Munir Nwoko, representing the Delta North senatorial district, has offered his proposed solution to the ongoing unrest in South-East Nigeria due to the sit-at-home order introduced by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Senator Nwoko expressed his stance during a meeting with a delegation comprising Ndi Igbo Action Group, Nigeria Concerned Citizens Worldwide, and the Association Of Retired Foreign Active Military & Security Services Of Nigeria Extraction.

The focus of the meeting was to seek Senator Nwoko’s support in tackling the escalating unrest in South-East Nigeria, primarily stemming from the sit-at-home order imposed by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The order, aimed at pressuring the Nigerian government to release political activist and founder of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has led to significant disruptions in the region’s economic activities.

Expressing his views on the matter, Senator Nwoko shed light on the complexity of addressing such unrest and the importance of learning from history. Drawing a parallel to Nelson Mandela’s fight against apartheid in South Africa, he highlighted the starkly different labels that various groups attributed to Mandela, depending on their perspective. Similarly, he noted that the way people perceive Simon Ekpa, who has been linked to the ongoing unrest, can significantly influence the approach taken to resolve the issue.

Addressing the issue of Simon Ekpa’s potential extradition, Senator Nwoko questioned the efficacy of such measures and instead proposed dialogue as a solution.

“From my background, I understand how futile it is to try and suppress a people. When Nelson Mandela was fighting against apartheid in South Africa, the whites in South Africa classified him as a terrorist, Africans, Nigeria inclusive, classified him as a freedom fighter, the British and America classified him as a separatist. So it depends on who is looking at him.

“Same way people are looking at Simon Ekpa. If you kill or tame Simon Ekpa, one thousand Simon Ekpa will still spring up. So I don’t know what the fuss is about Simon Ekpa. I don’t believe sending letter to the ambassador of Finland to extradite Simon Ekpa will solve the problem.

“We need to get to the bottom of this. First, by dialoguing with Simon Ekpa for the sake of it. This may not be everyone’s position but this is my position on this. If the nation feels Simon Ekpa is the reason why sit-at-home order is still continuing, then let’s talk to him. If one man can direct millions of people to obey sit-at-home order, then he is the solution. So let’s dialogue with him.” Nwoko stated.

Drawing examples from international conflicts, he highlighted that engaging in conversations had brought resolution in the past. Nwoko emphasized that treating groups like IPOB as separatists rather than terrorists could lead to a more productive dialogue.

In his words, “If America could talk to the Talibans, if the British could talk to the Irish Republican Army to end the fight, then why can’t we dialogue with agitators in Nigeria? Anybody that is focused on buying more arms to fight agitating groups is wasting his time. They’re determined to achieve their purpose. IPOB is a separatist group, there is no other way to describe them. I will not call them terrorists because that is not what they are and I will say same thing for other political agitators.

“My point is, if Nigeria, through the Senate agrees to dialogue with IPOB and other separatist groups in Nigeria, it will provide a platform for both sides to communicate their grievances, concerns, and aspirations and then find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.”

Nwoko highlighted the awareness of criminal elements and commercial entities exploiting the cover of political agitators. He stated that the dialogue approach will involve distinguishing between these factions – those advocating for separatism and those involved in banditry and terrorism.

The visiting delegation expressed alignment with Senator Nwoko’s viewpoint. Major Ndubisi Eze, representing Association Of Retired Foreign Active Military & Security Services Of Nigeria Extraction, emphasized that the current silence from leadership echelons needed to be broken, and dialogue initiated to prevent further loss of innocent lives and economic deterioration.

In the same vein, Captain Bishop C Johnson, president of the association, concurred with the importance of dialogue. Urging for a swift initiation of discussions, Johnson highlighted that delay could worsen the crisis, leading to more casualties and economic hardships.

Alongside Captain Johnson and Major Eze, were Barr Greg Ihejirika, Michael Daniels (Director, NIA, Rtd), Barr Chidiebere Nwodo, and Reuben Okenwa.